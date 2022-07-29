Injured Laporte to miss start of the season for Man City

www.espn.com
Related
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford before final whistle of Manchester United draw
Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium before the end of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after being substituted at half-time. Ronaldo, 37, made his comeback against the Spanish side after missing United's tour of Thailand and Australia to deal with a family issue. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
ESPN
LA Galaxy finalizing deal for Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig - sources
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is set to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy on a free transfer, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Puig, 23 next week, is expected to arrive in the United States in the coming days to close the deal before the MLS transfer window closes on Thursday.
ESPN
England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
ESPN
Riders, fans injured in horror velodrome crash
Matt Richardson has had to blot out the images of a horrifying crash which marred the Commonwealth Games track cycling action before racing to gold in London. English Olympic champion Matt Walls was one of three riders taken to hospital after being catapulted over the barriers and into a horrified crowd of spectators in another high-speed crash at the Lee Valley velodrome on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hosepipe ban to be imposed in Kent and Sussex after driest July on record in southern England
A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record. South East Water became the latest company to announce a ban. This July was the driest July for England since 1935, and the driest July on record for east anglia, southeast and southern England, the Met Office said on Monday. More follows
Commonwealth Games events today as Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Emily Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell stars on day six of the Commonwealth Games when she bids for gold to compliment her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting.Campbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue England’s successful run in the competition.Evie Richards would love to put a year of injury and illness behind her by upgrading the mountain bike...
ESPN
From Nigeria to Australia to Sacramento - How Chima Moneke ended up at the Kings
Chima Moneke woke up on the morning of May 8 with a missed call that would change his career, which had been littered with near-misses and maybe-next-times from coaches all around the world. The call, which he promptly returned, was from Nigeria, and now Sacramento Kings, head coach Mike Brown,...
Comments / 0