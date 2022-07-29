Inside Molly Goddard’s New “Bold, Brave And Fun” London Installation

On Wednesday night, the dragons of Game of Thrones landed once again – albeit far from the shores of Westeros. In the heart of Hollywood, House of the Dragon – the hotly anticipated prequel series charting the rise (and fall) of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones – finally had its US premiere, and on hand to bring a little star wattage to the proceedings was Olivia Cooke, the Sound of Metal actor who serves as one of the show’s four leads. “It was fun, but those things are always a bit wild,” says Cooke the day after the premiere. “You sort of disassociate on the red carpet and float above your body and do your duty as someone who’s in a big TV show – and then afterwards, you get home to your hotel and you’re like: fucking hell.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO