Inside Molly Goddard’s New “Bold, Brave And Fun” London Installation

Hypebae
Acne Studios Reveals Equine-inspired FW22 Collection With Artist Martin Laborde
Acne Studios has collaborated with artist Martin Laborde for a painterly horse-inspired collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Just in time for the arrival of crisp air and afternoons spent horseback riding, the Martin Laborde capsule delivers an assortment of luxuriously relaxed satin shirts, spacious wide-legged trousers, alongside oversized jersey and silk scarves.
Vogue
Hatton Labs’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection Is Inspired By A Legendary Jewellery Heist
Since bursting onto the scene in 2018, Hatton Labs – founded by friends and business partners Jack Cannon and Joe Gelb – has made waves in the fashion and jewellery scenes. With instantly recognisable features, such as the use of pearls, sterling silver and 3D printing, the brand’s unisex pieces are loved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Iris Law and Bad Bunny.
Grace Jones Is the Enduring Queen of Disco Club Fashion
Grace Jones—the singer, model, and actor—is an undisputed style icon. She effortlessly embodied the opulent club style of the late 70s and 80s, beaming out a vision of avant-garde pop to the world. Her imprint on style and culture is everlasting. This fact was reiterated recently through pop extraordinaire Beyoncé tapping Jones for a feature on her ballroom-tinged, “disco trap” record Renaissance. Bey also paid tribute to the enduring icon in the album's visuals, donning Mugler-inflected pieces throughout the promotional photos.
FASHION Magazine |
Jenny Bird’s Debut Sunglasses Collection + Other Fashion News
Plus Celine’s Spring 2023 film and Psycho Bunny opens up shop in Canada. Jenny Bird knows how to accessorize, so the Canadian jewellery queen’s move into eyewear makes perfect sense. Bringing her signature contemporary, bold designs to the world of sunglasses, the new Jenny Bird JB Sun collection comprises three silhouettes: ‘The Brow,’ ‘The Wrap,’ and ‘The Y2K.’ Made from sustainable materials, the frames are available in a chic selection of hues and pair perfectly with a set of JB hoops.
Ok Magazine
North West Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week Wearing Dad Kanye West's Vintage Jacket — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. North West dominated the streets of Paris on Tuesday, July 5, in her dad Kanye West's vintage blue Pastelle jacket. Kim Kardashian...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Lupita Nyong'o dazzles in a burnt orange sequinned ensemble with flower décor shoulder detail as she attends the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily
She's a regular on the best dressed list at star-studded events across the globe. And fashion queen Lupita Nyong'o proved why she deserves the title once again as she pulled off yet another amazing look at the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show in Sicily on Monday. The actress, 39,...
Sarah Hyland Delivers Neon Glamour in Orange Blazer Dress & Sparkling Sandals for ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Hyland sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday in chic style. The “Modern Family” leading lady appeared on the late-night program...
Vogue
I Avoided Ballet Pumps At All Costs, Now I’m Learning To Love Them
My sister and I wore ballet pumps religiously as pre-teens, whatever the weather. Even when it was snowing, we’d strike out into the bitter cold in those flimsy flats. The memories of my rain-soaked soles may have something to do with my decision, in recent years, to shun ballet pumps in favour of trainers. That plus the fact that my style has taken a laid-back turn as I’ve grown up.
Vogue
Olivia Cooke On The Complex Women Of House Of The Dragon And Her Showstopping Thom Browne Premiere Look
On Wednesday night, the dragons of Game of Thrones landed once again – albeit far from the shores of Westeros. In the heart of Hollywood, House of the Dragon – the hotly anticipated prequel series charting the rise (and fall) of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones – finally had its US premiere, and on hand to bring a little star wattage to the proceedings was Olivia Cooke, the Sound of Metal actor who serves as one of the show’s four leads. “It was fun, but those things are always a bit wild,” says Cooke the day after the premiere. “You sort of disassociate on the red carpet and float above your body and do your duty as someone who’s in a big TV show – and then afterwards, you get home to your hotel and you’re like: fucking hell.”
Emily Carey Finds Edgy Inspiration in Fashion-Forward Givenchy Outfit at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. British actress Emily Carey made an arrival on the red carpet in a daring outfit at the premiere of “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The up-and-coming star — who plays a younger version of the “Game of Thrones” character Alicent Hightower in the prequel series — stepped out in a bold ensemble designed by Matthew Williams for Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection. The head-turning monochromatic look features a fluffy off-white cropped sweater with strong shoulders paired and sheer white boudoir shorts with a creamy lace trim and a frilly black hem. Arguably...
Meghan, Harry Biographer Warns Duchess Not to Sue Over Bombshell Book
Tom Bower told a U.K. morning show that Meghan "won't want to appear in court being cross-examined by my [lawyer]" if she were to sue over his new book.
BET
Future Covers Soho House Magazine In Valentino
Atlanta rapper, Future, also known as Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, made his cover debut in the luxurious and exclusive Soho House Mag’s most recent issue. The songwriter and record producer has been getting all his flowers from headlining Rolling Loud Miami to being honored by RIAA for 95 million units certified. “We’re thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning nine albums and 68 separate singles! He’s in an elite group – very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65-year-old program. Congratulations to Future and his incredible Epic Records and Freebandz teams!” shares RIAA COO, Michele Ballantyne.
AOL Corp
Fendi to Hold Show in New York to Celebrate Baguette Bag at 25
“IT” BAG TO NY: Fendi took Instagram by storm Saturday, unveiling an accessories campaign fronted by Linda Evangelista to celebrate its signature Baguette bag’s 25th anniversary. In addition to sharing campaign imagery, the luxury house controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it will hold a runway...
Harper's Bazaar
How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Recreated a Real-Life Dior Runway Show
In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
hypebeast.com
CamperLab Conjures Colorful Statement Shoes for FW22
CamperLab is back with another colorful collection of statement shoes for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. From loafers to tactical sneakers, the latest offering from creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel builds on the brand’s Mallorcan heritage. Specifically, a key focus is merging vibrant fabrications and design details with timeless styles. Leading the charge are the new Tossu and Venga silhouettes. Crafted from recycled materials in Spain, the Tossu is a chunky style inspired by 90s sneakers. Key details of the shoe include its 3D knitted sock and outer cage-like structure appearing in combinations of maroon/azure blue and beige/camel/olive alongside staple black and white.
Prom 19: Hallé/Elder review – programme full of drama gleams but doesn’t quite spark
Between the vast audience armed with mobile phones and the acoustic quirks of its cavernous dome, the Royal Albert Hall can be a tough place to conjure a musical spell. The Hallé should know, having appeared at the Proms most years since the 1950s. Under their longstanding music director Mark Elder, this year’s programme was nonetheless all about orchestral atmospherics.
Vogue
Emma Walton’s Colourful Dessert-Inspired Jewellery Is Winning Over The It-Girls
The inspiration behind Emma Walton’s jewellery? Puddings. “My camera roll has so many pictures of desserts,” she says with a laugh. The day after indulging in a sweet treat, she’ll go in search of gems that remind her of what she’s eaten. (Her favourite dessert is gelato, by the way.)
This UK Home Boasts Lots of Pink, Leopard Print, and an Incredibly Colorful Garden
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Nikki Shore, husband James, son Hayden, and rescue dog Tutzy. Location: Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. Type of home: Victorian terrace. Size: 1400 square...
Björk’s daughter Ísadóra is the new face of Miu Miu
Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney has made her modelling debut as the new face of Miu Miu.The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of singer Björk and artist Matthew Barney, stars in a new campaign to promote a collection of jewellery designed in collaboration with Swedish artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg.“Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, this introduces the actor Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney to the Miu Miu universe,” a press release said.“She follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference — in their passionately individual stance.”The collection features statement pieces inspired by the artists’ 2015 sculpture...
