‘Vardy scores rare own goal’: Gary Lineker leads reactions to Wagatha Christie verdict

On Friday, it was revealed that Rebekah Vardy had lost the highly publicised “ Wagatha Christie “ libel trial against Coleen Rooney , which began due to a viral social media post.

In October 2019, Rooney, 36, wrote in an Instagram post that after a months-long “sting operation” she had found that Vardy, 40, had been leaking “false stories” about her personal life to the media.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy , denied the allegation and sued Rooney for libel.

However, the High Court in London has now ruled that Rooney’s post was “substantially true” and that it is likely Vardy’s agent, Caroline Watt, passed information to press with Vardy’s assistance.

Now that the verdict has been announced, many people have been reacting to the news on Twitter, including celebrities, such as Gary Lineker .

“Thought it might go to penalties,” the former England player tweeted with regards to the verdict.

“Vardy scores rare own goal,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Many others have commented about the verdict on social media, often poking light at the trial.

“Think I’ll take Jamie Vardy out of my fantasy football team, have a feeling his mind will be elsewhere for a while #wagathachristie,” tweeted one person.

Another added: “ Rebekah Vardy sis… was it worth it? She could’ve firmed just being seen as a gossip now the whole world knows she was digging through people’s bags at award shows.”

One person teased that Love Island star Ekin-Su should play Vardy in her “breakout UK role”.

Another made different suggestions, tweeting: “Someone at ITV Drama is shouting ‘Activate Jodie Comer and Sheridan Smith!’ #WagathaChristie.”

One person referenced the nuances of Rooney’s “sting operation” in a playful tweet, writing: “The judge should have only told Rebekah Vardy, and no-one else, the verdict last night and sat back to see what happened. #wagathachristie.”

A second user tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers for the phone lost at sea.”