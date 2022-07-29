ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City handed Aymeric Laporte injury blow

By Richard Jolly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWf1I_0gxWFKkx00

Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out until September as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The Spain international will miss the Community Shield and Manchester City ’s first five Premier League games and could face a race against time to be fit for their 10 September clash with Tottenham.

It means Pep Guardiola only has five fit senior defenders for the start of the season after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal with Ruben Dias , John Stones and Nathan Ake the three main options at centre-back.

Guardiola praised Laporte for playing through the pain barrier at the end of last season, when Dias, Stones and Kyle Walker all had injuries, and postponing his own operation.

“Laporte is injured,” said the City manager. “He had knee surgery after last season and played the last two or three games with an important injury. He made an incredible effort. He had surgery. So far he is doing really well but you have to be careful with a knee. I think August he will be out. I think maybe he will start to be with us in September.”

Guardiola confirmed he wants to sign a new left-back, adding “If it is possible, yes. If not, we stay with what we have.”

City have bid for Marc Cucurella, who has submitted a transfer request in a bid to leave Brighton. Guardiola added: “He is a Brighton player, I cannot say anything else.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
John Stones
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Tottenham#Arsenal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy