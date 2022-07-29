ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, July 29

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oregontoday.net

Comments / 2

Related
Klamath Falls News

Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire

There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
YREKA, CA
KTVL

Over 3,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized in OSP illegal grow bust

Grants Pass, Ore. — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team conducted a search and seizure in the 1600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass. As a result, 3,114 illegal cannabis plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and destroyed. Three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grants Pass, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grants Pass, OR
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
kptv.com

Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’

WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot in White City on Tuesday evening. Deputies were initially investigating the case as a suspicious death but announced Friday that it appears to be “non-criminal.”. The sheriff’s...
WHITE CITY, OR
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has grown significantly overnight

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF — The McKinney Fire has grown to an estimated 30,000 - 40,000 acres according to the U.S. Forest Service. Late-night thunderstorms are said to have played a big part in the rapid growth we saw in this fire overnight,. Siskiyou County Is still under a red...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Southern Oregon
Klamath Falls News

McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022

YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
YREKA, CA
KGW

OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites

PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE

A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUGS

A fugitive was jailed for a warrant and cited for drugs, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. the 43-year old was contacted by officers at Gaddis Park. The suspect was found to have a warrant out of Lane County and was taken into custody. During a search, he was allegedly found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Individual rescued from 90-foot cell tower

ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 2:40 a.m. Friday morning Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units out of the Dixonville station east of Roseburg were dispatched to a cell tower in the area of Robin Street for an individual that had climbed the tower and was now unable to climb down.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO

A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29

On Tuesday, July 27th, at approximately 9:00 PM, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert indicating the presence of narcotics inside. Detectives searched the vehicle and found approximately 404 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Randall Slay, of Myrtle Creek, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Slay was charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Being a parolee, Slay was also charged with a Parole Violation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy