Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, July 29

kymkemp.com
K-9 Lieutenant Kai Finds Fentanyl, Methamphetamine in Vehicle With Expired Registration
This is a press release from the Crescent City Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at about 2000 hours, Crescent City Police Officer Pearson was conducting patrol through the backlot of the high school and saw a vehicle that had expired registration and was in an area of the high school that is closed at night.
Klamath Falls News
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
KTVL
Over 3,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized in OSP illegal grow bust
Grants Pass, Ore. — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team conducted a search and seizure in the 1600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass. As a result, 3,114 illegal cannabis plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and destroyed. Three...
KATU.com
Oregon State Police destroy over 3100 illegal marijuana plants in Southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant Wednesday, July 28, in the 1600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass. Oregon State Police say they located, seized, and destroyed 3,114 illegal marijuana plants in five greenhouses.
kezi.com
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
kptv.com
Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’
WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot in White City on Tuesday evening. Deputies were initially investigating the case as a suspicious death but announced Friday that it appears to be “non-criminal.”. The sheriff’s...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has grown significantly overnight
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF — The McKinney Fire has grown to an estimated 30,000 - 40,000 acres according to the U.S. Forest Service. Late-night thunderstorms are said to have played a big part in the rapid growth we saw in this fire overnight,. Siskiyou County Is still under a red...
Klamath Falls News
McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022
YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
KTVL
Two Eagle Point raids result in massive haul of unlicensed cannabis, thousands in fines
EAGLE POINT — Law enforcement conducted searches and seizures at two separate properties in Eagle Point, resulting in the destruction of 11,182 plants and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. The cases were not connected. The first raid occurred on July 28 on the 2300 block of...
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
kezi.com
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUGS
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant and cited for drugs, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. the 43-year old was contacted by officers at Gaddis Park. The suspect was found to have a warrant out of Lane County and was taken into custody. During a search, he was allegedly found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
KVAL
Individual rescued from 90-foot cell tower
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 2:40 a.m. Friday morning Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units out of the Dixonville station east of Roseburg were dispatched to a cell tower in the area of Robin Street for an individual that had climbed the tower and was now unable to climb down.
Mount Shasta Herald
Live updates: McKinney Fire prompts evacuation in Yreka; blaze now exceeds 50,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are battling the McKinney Fire near Yreka and several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northwest of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under evacuation orders Sunday evening.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
oregontoday.net
Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29
On Tuesday, July 27th, at approximately 9:00 PM, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT), with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation. Drug detection K-9 “Trapper” sniffed the exterior of the vehicle and gave an alert indicating the presence of narcotics inside. Detectives searched the vehicle and found approximately 404 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 23 grams of suspected heroin. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Randall Slay, of Myrtle Creek, was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Slay was charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. Being a parolee, Slay was also charged with a Parole Violation.
