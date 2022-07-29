City of Marshall unveiling new art piece at Independence Park

marshallradio.net
Ardis Alexander
Ardis M. Alexander, 89, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Parkview Nursing Home in Belview. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Morgan. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
Bobbie Albrecht
Bobbie Ernest Albrecht age 35 of Westbrook passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday August 1st at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Peggy Ashling
Funeral services for Inez Peggy Ashling, 96, of Marshall will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Christ United Presbyterian Church in Marshall. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Indiana motorcyclist killed southwest of Russell
RUSSELL (KMHL) – A motorcycle crash southwest of Russell left an Indiana man dead. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dustin Lehman, 44, of Lafayette, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Highway 23 when the 2020 Harley Davidson he was riding left the road and crashed in the ditch. Authorities...
Daniel Kerkaert
Daniel “Dan” Kerkaert, age 57, of Russell, Minnesota, died peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler, Minnesota with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Burial will take place on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the Russell City Cemetery in Russell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel.
Names Released in Fatal Kandiyohi Co Crash
(KWLM/Raymond, MN) Names have been released of those involved in the fatal crash between a garbage truck and a minivan on Tuesday near Raymond. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, of Willmar, was killed in the crash. She was driving the minivan. The driver of the...
