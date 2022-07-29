City of Marshall unveiling new art piece at Independence Park

Daniel “Dan” Kerkaert, age 57, of Russell, Minnesota, died peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler, Minnesota with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. Burial will take place on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the Russell City Cemetery in Russell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel.

RUSSELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO