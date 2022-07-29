Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Rd. Grants Pass, Josephine County. As a result, 3,114 illegal marijuana plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Three individuals were detained at the scene; one adult male and two juveniles, all of whom have permanent addresses in New York. Also seized during the investigation was one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for human waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and dangerous excavation. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO