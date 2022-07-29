Meth/Heroin Bust Douglas Co., July 29

oregontoday.net
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON METH/HEROIN CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on meth and heroin charges by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team on Tuesday. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said at approximately 9:00 p.m., detectives from DINT and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road in Canyonville, as part of an ongoing investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUGS
A fugitive was jailed for a warrant and cited for drugs, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. the 43-year old was contacted by officers at Gaddis Park. The suspect was found to have a warrant out of Lane County and was taken into custody. During a search, he was allegedly found to have a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:00 p.m. officers contacted the 39-year old after three witnesses called dispatchers to say the suspect was screaming and walking around with his pants down in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.
kptv.com
Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’
WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot in White City on Tuesday evening. Deputies were initially investigating the case as a suspicious death but announced Friday that it appears to be “non-criminal.”. The sheriff’s...
Oregon man arrested after missing woman, 18, found dead with puncture wounds
RIDDLE, Ore. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested after a missing 18-year-old woman was found dead in a creek. On July 10, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kendra Hanks was reported missing. On Thursday, July 7, she was reportedly last seen walking by Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of work on Ingram Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ROBBERY INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a robbery incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 5:30 p.m. 33-year old Armorio Plush allegedly grabbed an employee by the arm and tried to take her keys in the 200 block of Northeast Patterson Street. The victim was able to escape the suspect’s grasp and call police. Officers drove to the location and after conducting an investigation, found probable cause to arrest Plush.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, July 29
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1600 block of Southside Rd. Grants Pass, Josephine County. As a result, 3,114 illegal marijuana plants contained in five large greenhouses were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Three individuals were detained at the scene; one adult male and two juveniles, all of whom have permanent addresses in New York. Also seized during the investigation was one semi-automatic firearm with no serial number. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for human waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and dangerous excavation. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police destroy over 3100 illegal marijuana plants in Southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant Wednesday, July 28, in the 1600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass. Oregon State Police say they located, seized, and destroyed 3,114 illegal marijuana plants in five greenhouses.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatality, Douglas Co., July 28
On July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78) of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled down an embankment, and rolled. The 4-Runner came to rest on the railroad tracks. Loyd Price was initially alert when medics arrived but suffered a medical event shortly after the crash and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Deborah Price (73) of Roseburg suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and South Lane County Fire.
KTVL
Two Eagle Point raids result in massive haul of unlicensed cannabis, thousands in fines
EAGLE POINT — Law enforcement conducted searches and seizures at two separate properties in Eagle Point, resulting in the destruction of 11,182 plants and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. The cases were not connected. The first raid occurred on July 28 on the 2300 block of...
KTVL
Oregon Department of Forestry responds to four fires in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ore. — ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have responded to four small fires across Jackson County. At this time, there is no active fire and firefighters are making good progress in mopping up. "Near the border, ODF, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Colestin Rural Fire District and Jackson...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
kezi.com
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
clayconews.com
CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly punching police officers on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. officers contacted three people who were allegedly drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near the intersection of Southeast Rose Street and Southeast Oak Avenue. A 65-year old man was given his third exclusion warning for drinking in public. As the officer was pouring the suspect’s beer out, the man reportedly threw punches at officers and was taken into custody. He was held for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment. Bail was set at $3,750.
kqennewsradio.com
WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION
A two-vehicle wreck clogged traffic at a busy intersection in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:50 a.m. an SUV was southbound in the left turn lane of Southeast Stephens Street, attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Diamond Lake Boulevard on a flashing yellow light. Another SUV was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street in the right lane with a green light. The first driver turned in front of the second one, and failed to yield, leading to the crash.
