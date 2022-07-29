Reckless Driver, Columbia Co., July 29

oregontoday.net
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
kptv.com
Tacoma man in custody after multi-agency pursuit from St. Helens to Rainier
ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - One person is in custody after a multi-agency pursuit that began in St. Helens and ended in Rainier. Troopers from the Oregon State Police St. Helens office were dispatched shortly before noon to reports of a reckless driver on Highway 30 near milepost 28. The...
14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota
COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK THEN CAR INTO BUILDING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1200 block of River Avenue where a pedestrian was struck and the car continued driving and went completely into a house. This is a developing story. If we receive additional information we will update our page.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: CAR INTO WOODS
Emergency responders are on the scene of a car into the woods at Route 9 and Georgetown Rd. It is unknown if there are any injuries. PreviousBAYHEAD: MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS AND ROAD CLOSURES. NextHOWELL: ***UPDATE*** MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON FRIDAY – DRIVER KILLED. About The Author. Kerry Camarato on July 30,...
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
washingtoncounty.news
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
alaskasnewssource.com
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force’s practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: CAR VS MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency services were on the scene earlier of a car and motorcycle accident which occurred at Rt 72 and CR 532. Injuries and the extent thereof are unknown at this time.
Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car. A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.
KATU.com
Oregon State Police destroy over 3100 illegal marijuana plants in Southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Oregon State Police’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant Wednesday, July 28, in the 1600 block of Southside Road in Grants Pass. Oregon State Police say they located, seized, and destroyed 3,114 illegal marijuana plants in five greenhouses.
iheart.com
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
Officers report fatal 3-vehicle wreck on Highway 194 near Duluth
SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash that they say was fatal late this morning about 14 miles outside Duluth.Around 11 a.m. officers say a Toyota was stopped behind another vehicle waiting to turn southbound on Canosa Road from Highway 194 westbound. A Subaru failed to stop in time behind the Toyota, striking it before swerving into oncoming traffic.The Subaru overturned into the opposite lanes of Highway 194, striking a Cadillac traveling eastbound.The driver of the Cadillac, 87-year-old Wayne Ward of Madeira Beach, Fla. died as a result of the crash.The Subaru driver, a 24-year-old from Hermantown, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
brproud.com
3 suspects arrested in Alabama after deadly Plaquemine shooting
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested three suspects in Alabama who are allegedly connected to the deadly Tuesday shooting of a 29-year-old man in Plaquemine. The Plaquemine Police Department responded to W.W. Harleaux on Tuesday evening and found Mario Walker suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. According...
Potatoes flooded a Washington road after a semi overturned — and people have jokes
The road was closed briefly while the potatoes and the semi truck were removed, troopers said.
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
