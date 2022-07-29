oregontoday.net
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
At Gill's by the Bay in Humboldt County, NorCal’s commercial whaling history is on display
Strong coffee. Delicious crab omelets. A harpoon gun?
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
DON’T LOOK UP: Humboldt Ruled Out as Landing Site For Chinese Space Junk
A giant Chinese rocket body is expected to fall out of the sky and strike Earth sometime Saturday which has led to something of an international “When and Where?” guessing game the past couple days. What a time to be alive. Well, good news: The Humboldt County Office...
kymkemp.com
Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge
About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Rally to Save Broadway Dolos That’s Currently Slated for Demolition
A group of Humboldt Bay history-loving folks are trying their darndest to save the Broadway dolos from demolition. If the City of Eureka does not approve a financially viable plan to relocate the iconic hunk of concrete in the next two weeks, the dolos will be destroyed. (To be clear,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
CHP Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Major Injury Crash Near Salyer
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines. Party #2 (Unknown) was driving Vehicle #2 (Unknown) east on SR-299 west of Party #1’s location. Party #1 allowed Vehicle #1 to travel into the eastbound opposing traffic lane directly into Vehicle #2’s path of travel. As a result, Vehicle #1 crashed into Vehicle #2. This crash caused Party #1 to be fully ejected from Vehicle #1. Party #1 impacted the roadway surface and Vehicle #1 overturned eventually coming to rest within the westbound traffic lane facing in a northeasterly direction. Party #2 fled from the scene driving Vehicle #2. Party #1 sustained major injuries from the crash. Party #1 was transported to Mercy Medical Center for further medical treatment. If you witnessed this crash or have any information that may lead to identifying the vehicle and party that fled the scene, please contact Officer Wingler at (530) 623-3832.
krcrtv.com
More than $13 million in funding to go toward upgrading Humboldt County airports
EUREKA, Calif. — More than $13 million will go toward rebuilding the runway at the Humboldt County Airport (ACV), Congressman Jared Huffman announced today. This is part of a California bill that will provide much-needed improvements to four airports, three of which are along the North Coast. The funding...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Rider Being Taken to Hospital] Motorcycle Crash on 101 Near Fernbridge
A motorcycle struck the center divide of southbound Hwy 101 near the Singly exit in the Fernbridge area about 5:32 p.m. “Quite bad…[Respond] Code 3,” said a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy to dispatch. “The number two southbound lane is blocked,” he reported right afterward. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The County Wanted to Buy This Whole Eureka Block. Now It’s Making a ‘Hail Mary’ Offer for One Small House On It.
Three years ago, the County of Humboldt was all set to pull the trigger on the purchase of three apartment buildings, two homes and a Raliberto’s Taco shop, all located on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Eureka. The immediate plan was to demolish the structures and replace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
North Coast Journal
Former Arcata McKinley Statue May Soon Have a New Home
After being kept at an undisclosed location since being removed from the Arcata Plaza in the early morning hours of March 8, 2019, it appears the statue of President William McKinley is one step closer to regaining his place in the sun. The Canton Repository reported July 22 that the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0