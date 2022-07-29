Flooding Latest: Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
spectrumnews1.com
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Individual assistance available in more flood-stricken areas
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Federal emergency officials have expanded the number of flood-stricken counties in eastern Kentucky that are eligible for individual assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency previously added Floyd and Pike counties to the list, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said. The expansion was made at Beshear's request. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state Aug. 5-7
OHIO — August is here and with it comes plenty of festivals for Ohioans of all ages. From Aug. 5-7, enjoy vintage wines, live music and tasty food at events around the Buckeye State. Kirtland. Vintage Ohio Wine Festival. Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Friday, August 5 - Saturday, Aug. 6.
spectrumnews1.com
California's Attorney General Rob Bonta shares his vision for law and order in the Golden State
This is an encore episode. To listen to the original podcast from Sept. 3, 2021, click here. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Assemblyman Rob Bonta to the role of California Attorney General after Xavier Becerra was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Bonta sprung into...
spectrumnews1.com
5 killed, 9 injured in fiery crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Three adults, an infant and an unborn child died and nine other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: World's largest geode
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Heineman’s Winery in Put-in-Bay is the oldest family-owned winery in Ohio. However, what lies about 40 feet below the surface draws visitors from around the state. What You Need To Know. The cave was first discovered in 1897 while work was being done on the...
spectrumnews1.com
East-West rail project receives $275 million in funding as part of Massachusetts transportation bill
WORCESTER, Mass. - The long anticipated East-West rail project is expected to recieve $275 million in funding in the transportation bond bill that Massachusetts lawmakers passed on the last day of the legislative session. The project aims to connect the western part of the state with Worcester and Boston, with...
spectrumnews1.com
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
spectrumnews1.com
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Beyond the ballot: Who are the Republican candidates for governor?
MADISON, Wis. — With just one week to go until the August primary, the field of Republican candidates vying to be governor will soon be narrowed to just one. Who that will be is ultimately up to you — the voter. With the former president and vice president...
spectrumnews1.com
Local advocates push for new approaches in fight to end homelessness
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the City of Worcester held an event focused on solutions to homelessness. For organizations like the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, it's important to have public discussions about ideas at a time when homelessness is impacting more families than any other point in the last 30 months.
spectrumnews1.com
Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
What's on the line Tuesday in Wisconsin for Trump, Pence?
WISCONSIN— Weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, former Vice President Mike Pence last week endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Pence came to Wisconsin to campaign with her on Wednesday ahead of next week's primary. "Pence would be part of the picture [if she won and]...
spectrumnews1.com
Crash course aims to get more women in coding, narrow the developer gender gap
OHIO — Technology can be intimating, but to Mel McGee, it’s not so scary now that she can speak its language. “So computers are not smart. Computers know nothing,” said Mel McGee, the founder and CEO of We Can Code IT, a coding boot camp started in northeast Ohio. “They're just a series of light switches in a sense. Programmers learn how to use programming languages to tell computers what to do.”
Comments / 0