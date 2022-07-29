Housing-market slowdown could benefit some buyers, but costs remain high

With an annual inflation rate of 9.1%, everyone seems to be paying more for everything these days. But add in a massive heat wave and a naturally hot climate, and some Floridians are getting hit with electric bills that are 10, 20, even 100% higher than last year. And that's hard if you have to keep what you're selling below the freezing point, like at an ice cream shop. Zeek and Hadi Alrayes are a father-and-son team who run Ice Sssscreamin in Cape Coral and Tampa, Fla. Welcome to the program.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO