Housing-market slowdown could benefit some buyers, but costs remain high

Report: CT’s pension debt remains high despite residents’ personal wealth
When Connecticut deposits roughly $4.1 billion into its pension funds this fall, it will mark the third consecutive year the state used its budget surplus to whittle down the massive pension debt accrued over more than seven decades. But a recent analysis from The Pew Charitable Trusts provided a sobering...
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
Conn. Towns Test Four-Day Work Week for Some Staff
More communities in Connecticut are experimenting with a four-day work week for their workers, and some believe it’s a win-win for the staff and the residents. Walk into town hall in Vernon and you’ll find staff working longer hours Monday through Thursday. The tradeoff is they’re off on Fridays.
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Lamont Activates CT's Extreme Weather Protocol Ahead of Forecasted Heat
Gov. Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut's extreme weather protocol starting 8 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for extreme heat expected over the next several days. The governor said he enacted the protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers over the next several days. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a...
Connecticut health officials issue back-to-school COVID safety guidance — not mandates
With school starting in a few weeks, the state has issued its official back-to-school COVID-19 safety guidance focused on testing and vaccination. Connecticut has ordered five million self-test kits for schools and early childhood education centers, and has plans to order more for youth camps and other childcare centers. The...
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year
With an annual inflation rate of 9.1%, everyone seems to be paying more for everything these days. But add in a massive heat wave and a naturally hot climate, and some Floridians are getting hit with electric bills that are 10, 20, even 100% higher than last year. And that's hard if you have to keep what you're selling below the freezing point, like at an ice cream shop. Zeek and Hadi Alrayes are a father-and-son team who run Ice Sssscreamin in Cape Coral and Tampa, Fla. Welcome to the program.
For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change
Georgia is known as the Peach State. The fruit is plastered everywhere from the state's license plates to its I Voted stickers. But rising temperatures from climate change could threaten Georgia's most iconic crop. As WABE's Sam Gringlas reports, Georgia farmers are learning to adapt. SAM GRINGLAS, BYLINE: Down a...
Abortion access finds a place even in down-ballot campaigns
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Appearing bare-shouldered in a TV ad, Connecticut Democrat Dita Bhargava looks directly into the camera and promises, if elected, to “lead the crusade” for abortion rights. Photos of other women flash on the screen, also with no clothes showing. “This is who have...
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
