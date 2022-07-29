Darryl Worley concert scheduled for tonight in Wabasso, is cancelled

Ardis M. Alexander, 89, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Parkview Nursing Home in Belview. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Morgan. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.

REDWOOD FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO