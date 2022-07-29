Darryl Worley concert scheduled for tonight in Wabasso, is cancelled

marshallradio.net
Related
marshallradio.net
Keith Hansen
Keith Hansen, age 39, of Tyler, Minnesota, formerly of Tracy, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home in Tyler. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Willow Lake Lutheran Cemetery in rural Currie, Minnesota (7 miles south of Tracy, Minnesota).
CBS News
Minnesota Pottery Festival is this weekend
The event is at Masonic West River Park in Hutchinson. WCCO talked with organizer Morgan Baum about the event.
marshallradio.net
Ardis Alexander
Ardis M. Alexander, 89, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Parkview Nursing Home in Belview. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Morgan. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls.
marshallradio.net
Peggy Ashling
Funeral services for Inez Peggy Ashling, 96, of Marshall will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Christ United Presbyterian Church in Marshall. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marshallradio.net
Indiana motorcyclist killed southwest of Russell
RUSSELL (KMHL) – A motorcycle crash southwest of Russell left an Indiana man dead. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dustin Lehman, 44, of Lafayette, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Highway 23 when the 2020 Harley Davidson he was riding left the road and crashed in the ditch. Authorities...
kduz.com
Names Released in Fatal Kandiyohi Co Crash
(KWLM/Raymond, MN) Names have been released of those involved in the fatal crash between a garbage truck and a minivan on Tuesday near Raymond. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, of Willmar, was killed in the crash. She was driving the minivan. The driver of the...
Comments / 1