Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

more fake news articles...get ready their gonna get even thicker...these media outlets are so full of it...FAKE NEWS FAKE NEWS FAKE NEWS
The sad part to all this is Trump has infiltrated the republicans party so badly, there may not be a return at this point. Not that the democrats are so strong in candidates but are determined to keep Trump or anyone associated with him out. His great replacement belief is becoming the new normal for republicans and christians and is totally scary to most democrats.
I keep on saying this and I will say it again, Trump is a gift to Democrats and it keeps on giving. But its not only Trump, its the tepublican party itself, it has refused to distance itself from Trump so he is dragging it down, and the supreme court decision to overturn Roe and Wed angered the biggest voting block and that is women and other people who did not like this move this includes gays lesbians etc...because they know their rights are next so this decision isanother going to motivate them to vote bigly oh! and the decision by republicans not to support veterans, is another one. So to me, the big redwave, is subsiding! Anyway thats my take.
