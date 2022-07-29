ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Tua Appreciates Support From Tyreek Hill

By Tobin And Leroy
790 The Ticket
 4 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa has been getting a lot of public support from new Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Cheetah praised Tua's accuracy in comparison to his former QB Patrick Mahomes and even said that Tagovailoa is the most accurate QB in the NFL. Tua, asked about the support on the opening of Dolphins training camp said that he appreciates getting the support from Hill "To have support from him means a lot. Glad to have him as my teammate."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cheetah#Qb Patrick Mahomes
790 The Ticket

