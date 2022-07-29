Tua Appreciates Support From Tyreek Hill

Tua Tagovailoa has been getting a lot of public support from new Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Cheetah praised Tua's accuracy in comparison to his former QB Patrick Mahomes and even said that Tagovailoa is the most accurate QB in the NFL. Tua, asked about the support on the opening of Dolphins training camp said that he appreciates getting the support from Hill "To have support from him means a lot. Glad to have him as my teammate."