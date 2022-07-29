DC League of Super-Pets’ director explains its startling post-credits scene

www.polygon.com
Related
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
After William Shatner Throws Shade With Recent Star Trek Comments, Strange New Worlds' Melissa Navia Has Questions For Him
William Shatner has a complicated relationship with the Star Trek universe and its fans. The franchise wouldn’t be what it is without Captain Kirk, but the star’s comments about Trek, its actors, and more have often caused a divide in the fandom. Such was the case recently at San Diego Comic-Con, in which Shatner claimed Gene Roddenberry would be “turning in his grave” at some of the things happening in the new shows. It was a bold statement that didn’t sit well with a good number of fans, and apparently, Strange New Worlds’ Melissa Navia. After Shatner’s shady comments, the Erica Ortegas actress had some questions for the Captain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
All of DC's October 2022 comics and covers revealed
All of DC's full October 2022 solicitations and cover previews. DC has revealed all their new comic books that go on sale in October 2022 ... their solicitations in comic book vernacular, and there are a lot of new Batman and Batman-related books coming your way in the fall. And...
toofab.com
Aldis Hodge on Playing Hawkman and Green Lantern In the Same Year: 'It Means Everything'
His Green Lantern costar Jimmi Simpson also sounds off on finally playing a good guy. It's every kid's dream to be a superhero when they're growing up ... and this year, Aldis Hodge has accomplished that goal two-fold. The actor will not only portray Hawkman in the DC character's first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Jason Momoa Reveals
Ben Affleck isn’t done playing Batman, and he’ll be doing it again sooner than you think — Jason Momoa revealed on Instagram Thursday that Affleck will be making an appearance as the Caped Crusader in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”. “REUNITED bruce and arthur,” the actor...
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Complex
Ranking Harley Quinns: The Best Harley Quinn Actors of All Time
Harley Quinn is one of the most ubiquitous comic book characters out there—only the thing is, she’s not from a comic book. Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm in 1992 for a Batman: The Animated Series episode called “Joker’s Favor,” Harley Quinn was, essentially, a walk-on role, designed and intended to only appear in that one episode and then never to be seen again. As Dini considered the character more, he decided she’d take on more of a Punch and Judy doll-style approach to Joker, that she’d maybe make a joke that Joker’s other henchmen would like, and he’d start to get jealous. The character was a hit amongst the producers and quickly became a staple among Batman’s expansive rogue’s gallery.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keanu Reeves Discusses Turning ‘BRZRKR’ Comics Into Netflix Film, Recalls Anime’s Impact on ‘Matrix’ Role
Keanu Reeves couldn’t be happier to get to work on a project involving a warrior who is 80,000 years old and has a proclivity for punching people through the chest. The star participated in a San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday for BRZRKR, the comic book series from Boom! Studios that he co-created and has co-written with Matt Kindt. During the discussion, Reeves explained how he came up with the character, who was introduced in the first issue in March 2021 and is known for literally ripping his enemies apart.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the...
Polygon
She-Hulk is joined by Daredevil in new trailer from San Diego Comic Con 2022
She-Hulk is heading into the courtroom in the newest trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming series. The trailer, released at San Diego Comic-Con, shows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as a few of the show’s many guest actors like Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Mark Ruffalo. She-Hulk is set to premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.
theplaylist.net
‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Review Continues To Transcend The Conventions Of The Animated Superhero Series
To say that the DC franchise as a whole has had a troubled history translating its characters to the big screen would be an understatement. Though DC characters in live-action and animation have certainly had their gems in the realms of film and tv, the most recent crop of live-action DC movies have been divisive money-makers, prompting a disjointed and generally disappointing answer to Marvel’s competing MCU. Somehow, in the midst of all the live-action chaos, DC’s strongest, most consistently well-review series slips by, vastly unnoticed, and it’s returned for a third – no less raunchy and no less outstanding – season: DC’s “Harley Quinn.”
Wait, Is Warner Bros Scrapping Its $70 Million Batgirl Movie? Rumors Are Swirling
Reports have come out about the Batgirl movie perhaps never answering the Bat signal.
Daniel Craig Almost Worked On Another Fan-Favorite Spy Project, But He Was Too Busy Playing James Bond
If it wasn't for his busy schedule saving the world, outgoing James Bond actor Daniel Craig could have made a guest appearance on a spy project he's actually a huge fan of.
Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”
When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
wegotthiscovered.com
Just when you thought it was safe, fans are bringing up ‘Morbius’ again
The box office poison known as Morbius is once again being trolled by “fans” online, with the movie that is a notoriously prolific source of memes entering the pop culture conversation once again, for no particular reason. The Jared Leto-starring comic book film based on the vampiric Spider-Man...
Polygon
The Batgirl movie may never be released, even though it’s already done
Things are getting a little weird in Gotham City. Batgirl, the forthcoming DC Comics film directed by the Bad Boys for Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is reportedly no longer coming to HBO Max and will not be released in any form. According to reports from The...
Comments / 0