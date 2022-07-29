Book Nook: 'Horse' by Geraldine Brooks

Scott Geisel returned to the program to talk about his second Jackson Flint mystery which is set mostly in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Private eye Jackson Flint and his muscular sidekick Brick are confronted by a situation in which a client is dealing with treasure hunters who are trying to locate some unknown but clearly valuable item that could be hidden away inside a remote cabin which she has recently inherited. What could that item be? It certainly isn't anything one might expect. Their client is worried and Jackson and Brick are prepared to rescue this damsel in distress if they must.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO