Book Nook: 'Horse' by Geraldine Brooks

Book Nook: 'Water to Bind' by Scott Geisel
Scott Geisel returned to the program to talk about his second Jackson Flint mystery which is set mostly in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Private eye Jackson Flint and his muscular sidekick Brick are confronted by a situation in which a client is dealing with treasure hunters who are trying to locate some unknown but clearly valuable item that could be hidden away inside a remote cabin which she has recently inherited. What could that item be? It certainly isn't anything one might expect. Their client is worried and Jackson and Brick are prepared to rescue this damsel in distress if they must.
Book Nook: 'Eleutheria' by Allegra Hyde
Our climate is changing really, really fast. The only people who don't appear to be very concerned about this situation seem to be the people who are in a position to try to do something about it (politicians in denial) and of course those who have vested interests in the sources of the greenhouse gases that are wreaking havoc upon our planet (greedy profiteers).
Photographer steps back in time to capture panoramic views of vanishing landscapes
I met Richard Malogorski when I spied his two Airedales, Arlo and Sherman, in the camper bed of his truck coming back from a walk last winter at The Glen Helen Nature Preserve, where he goes almost everyday. I followed him to a gas station and we struck up a conversation about our shared passion for Airedale Terriers, which led to the discovery that Malogorski is also a photographer who works with a very unusual panoramic camera, capturing large scape images of rural American landscapes.
UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT -...
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Quarterback Deshaun...
WYSO Evening News Update: voter turnout is predictably low for today's special primary election
Montgomery County voter turnout for special election is, as expected, low. (WYSO) Today was election day for the state’s second primary this year.—which is unusual. On the ballot were state congressional races and state party committee appointments. Even though today's turnout was low, election officials said they are expecting a robust turnout for the general election in November, so today is a good way for people to practice getting to the polls.
WYSO Morning News Update: Health advocates say Congress needs to act to avoid sharp increases in the price of health care
(WYSO) - Clark County began their final goodbyes to Deputy Matthew Yates yesterday. Friends and family gathered at a visitation service for the Clark County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed last Sunday. The funeral service for Deputy Yates will be held at noon today. It will be at the First Christian Church in Springfield. He will be buried in Ferncliff Cemetery after the service.
Fairborn sues forever chemical manufacturers
The City of Fairborn is suing 32 chemical manufacturers for allegedly contaminating one of the city's back-up wells with "forever chemicals." "Forever chemicals,” or PFAS, are extremely difficult to break down because of their strong chemical bonds, so they can end up sticking around for a long time in the water, in the soil, and in the human body.
Low voter turnout for August 2 primary
August 2 is election day for the state’s second primary this year. On the ballot are state congressional races and party committee appointments. Local election officials say they’ve seen low voter turnout so far today and it’s no surprise. “Predictions of low voter turnout have to do...
Funeral services held for slain Clark County Sheriff's deputy
Friends and family Monday said goodbye to Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed last Saturday. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. The parking lot of the First Christian Church...
