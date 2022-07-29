ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police shoot woman during chase

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Akron police say an officer shot a woman during a chase early Friday.

Officers were called to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street around 3 a.m.

Shooting suspect previously killed Hermitage's Dr. Moonda in murder for hire

Police were told a 21-year-old victim was shot during a fight in the bathroom. She was already en route to the hospital when officers arrived. Sources say she is in critical condition.

When police arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership. That’s where, police say, an officer shot the woman. That woman is in the hospital. Sources say she was shot in the leg and stomach. She’s in the hospital in recovery. Police say she had a handgun.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. The suspect has not been identified.

Winning Mega Millions sold in Northeast Ohio

The situation is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The officer involved has been on the force for 2 years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.

This comes in the wake of another officer-involved shooting in Akron that led to the death of Jayland Walker . That case has gained national attention and has placed the city in the spotlight as many call for police policy reform .

More details are expected to be released Friday.

Comments / 9

Andre Gillespie
4d ago

smdh,I'm just wondering being she was running away if at any point did she point it at officer's but if she was involved in shooting the female at the bar glad they caught her

Reply(1)
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Oasis Bar
