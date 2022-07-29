Manatee County Commission will reduce millage rate

I will bring a different perspective to the position. I am a father to a young child and both my wife and I work. I would be representing an unrepresented demographic of our community. I am blessed to have a very flexible work environment so I can perform the duties of the seat without issue while also understanding family/work/life balance. I believe in servant leadership. The best interest of the community at large, Greenbrook Village, and the families that live there would be my decision making compass.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO