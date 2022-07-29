Manatee County Commission will reduce millage rate

www.yourobserver.com
Longboat Observer
Deadline nears on collecting unclaimed funds from Manatee County clerk's office
Angel Colonneso, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, says you have $787 with your name on it. Alyssa Benitich, you’ve got $490. Angel Castillo Kokko, well, a cool grand. John Spiwak has $558 on the table. It’s not a game show, or the lottery. This...
floridapolitics.com
Common Cents for Sarasota County promotes penny sales tax
A penny tax comes up on the ballot for renewal after 15 years. What’s Sarasota without its surtax? A new video asserts much of the culture making the community a gem on the Gulf Coast relies on a one-cent sales tax appearing on the ballot this November. The promotional...
businessobserverfl.com
BayCare announces new hospital in Manatee County
A new hospital is expected to open in Manatee County, but it’s still a few years out. BayCare Health System plans to open the new location north of the Manatee River by the end of 2025. The system already operates 15 hospitals throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. Currently, while construction details are finalized, BayCare is working to obtain the necessary zoning permits that will be needed for the project.
Sarasota commissioners aim to help residents living in dust-filled neighborhood
Residents in Sarasota's Central Cocoanut neighborhood have been pleading for help for months.
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee County Residents: Beware of Jury Scams
Bradenton, Fla. –The Office of Angelina “Angel” Colonneso, Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, warns Manatee County residents of a recent jury duty scam reported in Manatee County. According to the report, the scammer claimed a resident missed jury duty and now must pay...
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District reaches land deal with SMR Taylor Ranch for new school
The School District of Manatee County will purchase land from Schroeder Manatee Ranch Taylor Ranch for a future elementary school. The 20 acres of land is about 1.25 miles east of Bourneside Boulevard and adjacent to the extension of 44th Avenue East in East County. The School Board of Manatee...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County schools trying to fill 100 open teacher positions
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The new school year is right around the corner and the Manatee County School District is still working hard to get more teachers into its classrooms. Across the state, more than 9,000 teachers are needed in classrooms. In Manatee County, district leaders are facing the...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDD, District 4, Seat 2: Michael Amato
I will bring a different perspective to the position. I am a father to a young child and both my wife and I work. I would be representing an unrepresented demographic of our community. I am blessed to have a very flexible work environment so I can perform the duties of the seat without issue while also understanding family/work/life balance. I believe in servant leadership. The best interest of the community at large, Greenbrook Village, and the families that live there would be my decision making compass.
sarasotamagazine.com
How to Vote in Sarasota County
If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that the right to vote—and to a free and fair election—is sacred. Whether you're a first-time voter in Sarasota County or an old pro who simply needs a refresher, here's everything you need to know, courtesy of the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections—from how to register to how to request and track a vote-by-mail ballot.
Longboat Observer
New boater rules set after completion of emergency dredge on Beer Can Island
The emergency dredging project of Longboat Key’s Canal 1A near Beer Can Island has been completed. Over the past three weeks, the crews have been working to reopen the passage between the lagoon to the west and Sarasota Bay to the east for wildlife access, tidal flushing and boats.
Longboat Observer
Bradenton's Freedom Elementary celebrates its 'A' performance
Guy Grimes, the principal of Freedom Elementary, and his staff were celebrating when the Florida Department of Education released his school's grade. Freedom Elementary School received its first A rating since Grimes became principal six years ago. The last time the school received an A rating was in 2014. “As...
City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
Longboat Observer
New 60-foot holiday tree coming this year at St. Armands Circle
For the past two decades, the holiday-tree lighting at St. Armands Circle has been synonymous with Sarasota and the season. That tradition was in danger of missing 2022, and perhaps beyond, as the 20-year-old yuletide faux fir has reached obsolescence to the extent that contractors will no longer assemble it.
Longboat Observer
City seal design contest yields five common themes
If Sarasota is to dream large, the city’s official seal, and maybe eventually its logo, should reflect those ambitions. That’s the consensus among the Sarasota City Commission, which received a report containing nearly 200 city seal contest submissions from citizens and others during a meeting on Monday. After...
Bay News 9
U.S. 19 in Pasco County ranks as one of country's most deadly roads
New numbers show that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is one of the most deadly roads in the country. Federal data showed 73 fatal crashes on U.S. 19 in Pasco from 2016-19 The Florida Department of Transportation does continually research traffic data on U.S 19. The data is for fatal...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
