Through the first week of New Orleans Saints training camp, several important aspect of their 2022 outlook quickly became clear. This is a team that is expecting to compete, they have “Super Bowl aspirations,” as Mark Ingram outlined, and their style of play on offense and defense remains similar to what we’ve seen in recent year. The Saints’ way has not faltered despite massive changes over the last two seasons.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO