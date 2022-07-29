Maine Wardens Safely Find a 2-Year-Old Who Strayed Away from Camp

z1073.com
3 Pedestrians Hurt in Augusta, Hudson Separate Crashes [UPDATE]
Maine law enforcement agencies in two communities dealt with pedestrian-vehicle crashes on Wednesday that left 3 people with injuries. One person sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 221 in Hudson. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the vehicle was traveling east when the pedestrian stepped onto the roadway. The male, whose name has not been released, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight and was last reported to be in serious condition.
Think It’s Been Hot? The 1911 Heat Wave In Bangor Was Brutal.
This summer has been a hot and sticky summer, no doubt. Between the above average temps, and the never ending humidity, this summer has certainly felt at times, like there is no relief in sight. It seems hard to believe, but about 100 years ago in 1911, there was a heat wave so bad, that folks everywhere throughout Penobscot County and beyond, were literally going a little bit nuts.
Don’t Miss ‘Fill The Bus’ In Bangor & Lincoln August 12th
Come donate and fill up a bus with school supplies for our community!. It may be still summer time here in Maine, but back to school time will be here before you know it, so come help and do your part to make sure kids are ready to go!. The...
TikTok Chef Adam Libby Was Grand Marshall Of The Lincoln Parade
Congrats Adam! This honor is well deserved. Our favorite star on TikTok, is Lincoln’s own, Adam Libby. His inspirational cooking videos have been enjoyed by over 20 million people, and he is crushing it with over 2 million followers on the social media site. He had a dream come...
