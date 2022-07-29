When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?

1130thetiger.com
Related
Deer Perfectly Hurdles Shopping Carts Before Smashing Through Louisiana Store Window
One animal had no-eye-deer what it got itself into after it found itself trapped in… The post Deer Perfectly Hurdles Shopping Carts Before Smashing Through Louisiana Store Window appeared first on Outsider.
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Good News Network
These Baby Shoes Dissolve In Water After Your Infant Outgrows Them, Saving Space in Landfills
A husband and wife in Oregon have designed baby shoes that melt away into water after an infant outgrows them. The silky fabric is actually made of a kind of water-soluble plastic that covers detergent pods, cosmetic products, and pill coatings, but is designed to last through the use of two infants so as to retain hand-me-down potential.
Quickly Cool the Inside of a Hot Car
English bulldog looking out passenger side car windowPhoto by Tim Gouw for Pexels. How can you quickly cool the inside of your car after it's been sitting in the hot sun all day? According to the experts at wikiHow, the solution starts with opening two windows.
Delimex Brings Fresh, Authentic Mexican Street Flavors to the Frozen Aisle
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005142/en/ Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Simple DIY maintenance tasks that will keep your car running smoothly — and save money
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Gabrielle Horton. In the first year of the pandemic, I decided to get a new car lease. And trust me; it was even surprising to me because I am not a car person by any means. But I had a new puppy, and I found myself taking more and more road trips. So a lease made sense for me at the time because even the notion of committing myself to a full-on car purchase - it just felt too overwhelming. To be honest, I've always had a rather wary relationship to cars. The day-to-day maintenance of it all has always given me the most stress, something that would always cost me a pretty penny. And unfortunately, all of that soon proved to be true with my new car.
CARS・
This machine had our sports shoes smelling fresh for the first time in ages
Having played field hockey ever since I was about eight years old, it’s safe to say I know a thing or two about smelly sports shoes – especially during those awkward years of puberty. At certain phases, I played four or five times a week and, as you can imagine, that takes a toll on your sports equipment.Not only did my shoes need regular replacement due to natural wear and tear, but it was also simply impossible to get rid of the smell in between sessions. Anyone who plays field hockey, or outdoor sports in general, will likely know what...
This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods
We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
TODAY.com
Ask Mister Manners: What's a 'kitchen appreciation fee' and why am I paying it?
Dear Mister Manners: Ever since the pandemic began to wane, I’ve been noticing restaurants sneaking surcharges onto meal tabs. Where does this money go? And am I still expected to give a gratuity when I’m being compelled to pay for things such as “kitchen wellness”?. (Mealtime...
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0