When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Gabrielle Horton. In the first year of the pandemic, I decided to get a new car lease. And trust me; it was even surprising to me because I am not a car person by any means. But I had a new puppy, and I found myself taking more and more road trips. So a lease made sense for me at the time because even the notion of committing myself to a full-on car purchase - it just felt too overwhelming. To be honest, I've always had a rather wary relationship to cars. The day-to-day maintenance of it all has always given me the most stress, something that would always cost me a pretty penny. And unfortunately, all of that soon proved to be true with my new car.

CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO