ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

When You Want to Be Cooler, Do You Turn the Air Up or Down?

By Bristol
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1130thetiger.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
Motor City Car Guy

Quickly Cool the Inside of a Hot Car

English bulldog looking out passenger side car windowPhoto by Tim Gouw for Pexels. How can you quickly cool the inside of your car after it's been sitting in the hot sun all day? According to the experts at wikiHow, the solution starts with opening two windows.
The Associated Press

Delimex Brings Fresh, Authentic Mexican Street Flavors to the Frozen Aisle

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005142/en/ Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Cool Air#Thermostat
NPR

Simple DIY maintenance tasks that will keep your car running smoothly — and save money

This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm Gabrielle Horton. In the first year of the pandemic, I decided to get a new car lease. And trust me; it was even surprising to me because I am not a car person by any means. But I had a new puppy, and I found myself taking more and more road trips. So a lease made sense for me at the time because even the notion of committing myself to a full-on car purchase - it just felt too overwhelming. To be honest, I've always had a rather wary relationship to cars. The day-to-day maintenance of it all has always given me the most stress, something that would always cost me a pretty penny. And unfortunately, all of that soon proved to be true with my new car.
CARS
The Independent

This machine had our sports shoes smelling fresh for the first time in ages

Having played field hockey ever since I was about eight years old, it’s safe to say I know a thing or two about smelly sports shoes – especially during those awkward years of puberty. At certain phases, I played four or five times a week and, as you can imagine, that takes a toll on your sports equipment.Not only did my shoes need regular replacement due to natural wear and tear, but it was also simply impossible to get rid of the smell in between sessions. Anyone who plays field hockey, or outdoor sports in general, will likely know what...
SPORTS
Taste Of Home

This Genius Single-Serve Coffee Maker Doesn’t Need Paper Filters or Pods

We’re always on the hunt for the best coffee products to become our own baristas and coffee subscription boxes to ensure we’re ~properly~ caffeinated for any adventure. So, when we discovered the Hamilton Beach Scoop single-serve coffee maker we knew we’d met our match for easy mornings filled with delicious coffee. You know, the kind that’s rich, full-bodied and free of floating coffee grounds in your mug.
LIFESTYLE
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy