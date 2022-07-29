Path Valley: 2nd Annual Homecoming Pageant

fcfreepresspa.com
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
idesignarch.com
Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping
A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
peninsulachronicle.com
York County Couple Celebrates First Anniversary of Fibrenew Franchise
YORK-After close to seven years, husband-and-wife team Robert and Chelsey Pegram decided to close their lawncare business, S&A Exterior Services, and start a new venture in leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration as a Fibrenew franchise owner. The Pegrams celebrated their one-year anniversary with the global franchise on August 1. “We...
46th annual Claysburg Community Days schedule
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 46th annual Claysburg Community Days is right around the corner, set to start on Aug. 13 at the Claysburg Area Community Park. Bring the whole family as Community Days will have tons of games, food, craft booths as well as softball and cornhole tournaments. There will be over 30 […]
Huntingdon County Fair back in full swing this August
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Sunday, August 7 the fair is back in full swing with schedule packed with events, performances, and all things 4-H. The week of August 7 to Saturday, August 13 starting at 8 a.m. the fairgrounds will open their gates for the public. The fair gates shut every night at […]
macaronikid.com
Sunset in the Sunflowers
Come enjoy a gorgeous sunset and relax in the sunflowers at Creekside Farm Market Friday August 5, from 6 pm to 9 pm. KC Creations with have smores kits and our pumpkin chimnea will be fired up for you to relax while you roast your marshmallows. For those entering the sunflowers we will be offering hayride tours to get a view of the flowers and pumpkins as well.
Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands. “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
Kitten dumped out of truck window in Tyrone adopted, highlights available resources
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The kitten who was dropped out of a man’s truck window in the middle of the street on Sunday, July 23 as it was caught on a homeowner’s security camera was adopted by the homeowner’s grandchild and is showcasing the help and resources available for stray cats. Azlynn, the niece of […]
Totem Pole Playhouse celebrates 70 years
Nestled in the bucolic hills of Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg lies a local treasure that celebrates its 70th anniversary this summer. The Totem Pole Playhouse, known to its friends as “America’s Summer Theater,” began its life in a small, converted auto shop in the 1950s and has gone on to become one of the best known and highly-regarded summer theaters in the United States.
National Night Out 2022: Where to find community events in central Pa.
Editor’s note: Information for South Hanover Township was added on Aug. 1. National Night Out 2022, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Traditionally, National Night Out events are held on the first Tuesday in August and include food, games and activities; information from local organizations; displays of apparatus; and the opportunity for people to meet police officers, EMTs and paramedics and firefighters.
Betty Seaman Rajtik obituary 1934~2022
Betty Seaman Rajtik, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on July 30, 2022 at Penn Hall Memory Care House in Chambersburg. Born September 28, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late G. Clayton and Florence (LaRouche) Seaman. Betty was a 1952 graduate of the George Washington...
Waynesboro: Ghost Writer Adds Jack Hubbard to the Roster
Jack Hubbard, of Waynesboro, is the newest employee of Ghost Writer LLC. He will help with administrative tasks, and website maintenance, and is learning grant writing. Ghost Writer LLC is a Grant-writing and nonprofit organization support firm that was started in 2017. Ghost Writer offers a variety of services for organizations and executive boards.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
Waynesboro: It’s Wizarding Weekend Fellow Witches, Wizards and Muggles
Magic will be in the air soon as Mainstreet Waynesboro hosts its sixth annual Waynesboro Wizarding Weekend August 5th and 6th.The event has attracted thousands of people every year since its inception, and includes everything from movies and books to food and magical creatures. : Windows Still Available for Old...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
Chambersburg: Ludwigs Jewelers Celebrates 145th Anniversary
Ludwigs Jewelers is proud to be having their 145th anniversary. Started in 1877 by George Ludwig it has been passed down through the family. To help celebrate this occasion Ludwigs is featuring their iconic Tree of Life jewelry. From Generation to Generation. The fourth generation of owners are Emily Dentler,...
2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
WGAL
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
DCNR surveying visitors on their experiences in Gallitzin, Rothrock State Forests
Department Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger announced Friday that the department is resuming a partnership with Penn State University to survey visitors about their experiences in two state forests. “This visitor use monitoring project will be instrumental in providing a representative snapshot in two of our 20 state forest districts,” Shultzabarger […]
Comments / 0