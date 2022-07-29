Texarkana Arkansas Police Arrest 5 Teens For Breaking into Vehicles

goodtimeoldies1075.com
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
The Search Is On For A Texarkana Armed Robbery Suspect
Texarkana Texas Police are busy searching for an armed robber in the Highland Park area of town after pulling off three armed robberies in the last couple of weeks. A report has been posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Department's Facebook Page that tells us that over the last week, three robberies have been committed against individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police believe that all three crimes have been committed by the same man.
This Hometown Hero is From DeQueen, Arkansas – Who Is It?
Today we are proud to share with you a bunch of young men from India Company, 3rd Battalion, 23rd regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, and one in particular from DeQueen, Arkansas. It's our Townsquare Media 'Salute to Service.'. 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces...
Did You Know That Arkansas Has 3 Awesome Drive-In Theaters?
Did you know that there are 3 awesome drive-in theaters in Arkansas that you can go enjoy now?. With Summer coming to a close and most schools starting in less than two weeks, you need that one last cool summer fun thing to do, and what better way to enjoy summer than with a little trip back in time to enjoy a drive-in movie?
Three Texarkana Teens Arrested Overnight For Criminal Trespassing and Mischief
Earlier this week I wrote a story about the Texarkana curfew for kids and teens that is in effect in the summer. Here is a perfect example of why there is a curfew. Texarkana Texas police arrested three teenage boys overnight and they were charged with Criminal Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.
Pioneer Days Festival in New Boston, Texas Set For August 17 – 20
Get ready for the 51st Annual New Boston Pioneer Days, The Hottest Festival in Texas. All the fun takes place Wednesday, August 17 and runs through Saturday, August 20. The carnival and rides kick off the festival on Wednesday (tickets only) and Thursday & Friday (Armbands $25 or tickets) from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. Saturday rides are from 11 AM-3 PM then 6 PM -10 PM.
Arkansas High & Hope Collegiate Academy Student Orientations Announced
It's almost Back to School time and with that also comes the great opportunity for Arkansas High and Hope students to find out about what's in store for them in the Collegiate Academy Student Orientations. When and Where is the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy Student Orientation?. The Arkansas High Collegiate...
Texarkana’s TLC Burgers & Fries Grand Re-Opening Announced
We've been waiting very patiently and waiting and waiting. The time has finally come. TLC Burgers & Fries in Texarkana will be reopening soon. Back on June 19 of 2021, we heard the sad news that one of Texarkana's beloved restaurants had caught on fire. It's Been A Long Wait.
Do You Know About Texarkana’s Curfew for Kids & Teens in the Summer?
Did you know that during the summer juvenile crime goes up? Teens especially can get bored when school is out, but that doesn't mean kids and teens can be out all hours of the night. Why? Because there is a summer curfew in Texarkana, actually it is a year-round curfew.
Enjoy A Wood Fired Pizza And Help A Great Cause Thursday
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will hold a "Taste Of Italy" fundraiser at the Twisted Fork Restaurant in Texarkana. This wonderful event is scheduled for July 28th from 5 pm until 8 pm at "The Twisted Fork" restaurant located at 5522 Summerhill Road in Texarkana Texas. "Taste Of Italy" will let attendees experience some great food featuring wood-fired pizza, pasta, salad, and some beers and wines.
Two Texarkana Women Will Compete For Miss Arkansas in Little Rock Next Year
Last Saturday night July 16 was a big night in Hope, Arkansas and a big night for Texarkana as The Miss Southwest/Ouachita River Scholarship Competitions took place at Hempstead Hall on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. And those two titles went to two women from Texarkana.
Texarkana Police Are Looking For This Man, Does He Look Familiar?
Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in identifying and locating a man who is accused of allegedly breaking into a convenience store and stealing cash and items. According to the TTPD Facebook page, the man's face was caught on a security camera at a convenience store located on Bowie Street in Texarkana, Texas.
Local Grocery Store Adds EBT Option To Online Ordering
Albertsons in Texarkana is adding the convenience of handling Electronic Benefits Transfer on their online ordering services. Susan Morris, the Chief Operating Officer for Albertsons had this to say about the recent changes:. “Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack...
Free Grab-N-Go Meals for Kids Continue Through Harvest Food Bank
Harvest Regional Food Bank is the recipient of new Summer Feeding Waivers for 2022 which allows their sites to offer Grab-N-Go, or Parent Pick-Up Meals, for all children 18 and under. Parents/guardians can now pick up meals without their child being present. However, they must sign a form stating that the meals are for eligible children in their care and will only receive one meal for each child per day.
There Are Some Awesome Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
Check out this list of 5 neat things you and the kids can do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Check Out Some Great Local Restaurants. From Pop's Place to Hopkin's Icehouse you can find some great local food and flavor in Texarkana. 2. Great Live Music. You can see over...
Beautiful Texarkana Cattle Ranch & Pecan Orchard For Sale at $7.3 Million
If you have always dreamed of owning a cattle ranch, then you really need to take a look at this beautiful cattle ranch right here in the Texarkana area. It's not only a cattle ranch but it has a pecan orchard too. Just think you could be like Kevin Costner...
Texarkana Regional Airport Accepting Proposals For Two Concession Stores
We are fortunate in the Texarkana area to have an airport. We know that a second terminal is being added and it is scheduled to be completed in 2024. And the good news just keeps coming. If you've ever been to the Texarkana Regional Airport you have noticed that there...
Free Outdoor Movie Night Saturday July 23 in Texarkana
Everyone loves a free movie and in the evening it cools down just enough to enjoy a free movie outdoors. Mark your calendars for Saturday night July 23 it's your chance to grab the family and enjoy a free movie in Texarkana. It all takes place at the Richmond Road...
11 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana
Giovanni And The Hired Guns, and Lady Chazz And The Tramps are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Looking For Something To Do this Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend I have a list of indoor and outdoor activities you can do in and around Texarkana. 1. How about a little Christmas In July? Just a short drive down the road is a great "Christmas in July'. Here is what Lisa had to say about this wonderful event"
