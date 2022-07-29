ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

We’ll miss you immeasurably: Declan Donnelly pays tribute to brother at funeral

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfQRN_0gxW9bjz00

Declan Donnelly has paid an emotional tribute to his brother, telling mourners his family “can’t believe he’s gone”.

Father Dermott Donnelly, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died in hospital earlier this month after falling seriously ill.

Hundreds gathered at St Mary’s Cathedral in Newcastle for Fr Dermott’s Requiem Mass on Friday, with more than 2,000 watching the service on a livestream.

Declan helped carry his brother’s coffin into the cathedral, while his friend and TV partner Ant McPartlin arrived separately.

The pair hugged outside after the service, and there was applause from the mourners as the hearse pulled away.

Fr Dermott, 55, was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feHi6_0gxW9bjz00
Declan Donnelly, right, told the service his family are still in shock about his brother’s death (Scott Heppell/PA) (PA Wire)

Mourners at his funeral heard he was a “gifted priest” who “dedicated himself every day to the service of others”.

Paying tribute to his brother during the service, Declan fought back tears as he said: “Unfortunately today our world is a slightly worse place because Dermott is no longer with us.

“He still had so much more he wanted to do, so many more lives he needed to change.

“We can’t believe he’s gone, we still can’t understand why he’s gone – but we trust God took him because his talents were needed elsewhere.

“We as a family will miss him immeasurably.”

He thanked the congregation for “all the amazing tributes and messages of support”, saying the family had been “simply overwhelmed by the kindness we’ve been shown”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416KkF_0gxW9bjz00
Declan Donnelly among mourners for the funeral of his brother (Scott Heppell/PA) (PA Wire)

He said Fr Dermott had been the middle child of seven, and told how they grew up in a three-bedroom house in Newcastle, with the four boys in one room and the three girls in the other.

“Dermott and I, being the youngest boys, were confined to the bottom bunks, and on the occasions when my five or six-year-old overactive imagination created monsters under the bed, I would run out of bed, jump into Dermott’s bunk and he would calm me down in the middle of the night with stories he invented,” he said.

Declan praised his brother’s “fantastic sense of humour and fantastic sense of adventure”, and said his wish to be a priest was “definitely there from an early age” as their mother Anne remembered him wanting to “play Mass” as a child.

He said Fr Dermott was passionate about his work with young people, “giving [them] hope, spiritual guidance and a feeling of self-worth”.

He also joked about his brother’s extensive fundraising efforts, saying: “You name it, Dermott monetised it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBGHe_0gxW9bjz00
Father Dermott Donnelly died suddenly earlier this month (PA) (PA Wire)

Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne offered his condolences to Fr Dermott’s mother and siblings, as well as extended family who had travelled from Ireland.

He said: “The huge numbers of people here this morning joining us in this cathedral and St Michael’s (church) by livestreaming is an obvious testament to the ministry of a gifted priest.”

The bishop added that the diocese would continue the youth work “which Dermott so ably initiated”.

During his homily, Rt Rev Seamus Cunningham, Bishop Emeritus of Hexham & Newcastle, described Fr Dermott as “a quiet, unassuming man with no airs and graces”.

The Donnellys – Dermott, Declan, Martin, Eamonn, Camelia, Patricia and Moira – grew up in Cruddas Park and attended St Michael’s.

It was the church where Dec married Ali Astall in 2015, officiated by Fr Dermott.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government. Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.
HEALTH
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to be withdrawn after Court of Appeal ruling

Archie Battersbee’s life support will be terminated on Tuesday after a last-ditch bid for the withdrawal of the 12-year-old’s treatment to be further postponed was rejected by the Court of Appeal. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee made an urgent application to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Person
Ant Mcpartlin
Person
Declan Donnelly
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte

England have been bolstered by support from the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in a video message ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The Lionesses, who have been widely praised for inspiring more girls to play football, received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.
SOCCER
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore on Monday, beginning her Asian tour amid questions over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing. Ms Pelosi and her delegation were understood to have landed in the city-state before dawn. Ms Pelosi will meet Singapore President Halimah...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Michael#Miss You#Uk#Catholic#St Mary
newschain

Warner Bros reportedly scraps Batgirl film following poor screen tests

Warner Bros has reportedly scrapped its upcoming Batgirl film following poor screen-testing results. The DC film, which was set to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was being filmed entirely in Glasgow. Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the...
MOVIES
newschain

Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie

Rebekah Vardy believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the so-called “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began. The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid US diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist could face 10 years in prison. During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
Country
U.K.
newschain

BT and Openreach workers staging second pay strike

Thousands of BT and Openreach workers will go on strike again on Monday in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union, including call centre workers and engineers, will walk out for 24 hours following action on Friday. The union will mount picket lines outside company offices across...
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

A CIA drone strike has killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to reports. Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
MILITARY
newschain

Man who stormed US Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

A Texas man convicted of storming the US Capitol with a handgun, helmet and body armour has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters...
WASHINGTON, DC
newschain

Kansas voters protect abortion rights in post-Roe referendum

Kansas voters have protected abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of US voter sentiment about abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade...
KANSAS STATE
newschain

Families tell court of lives lost at 2018 Parkland school attack

Family members from three of Florida school gunman Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave statements on Monday about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives. The sister of student Joaquin Oliver and the families of student Alaina Petty and teacher Scott...
PARKLAND, FL
newschain

Charlotte charms during Commonwealth Games visit with William and Kate

Princess Charlotte has been described as a “charming” young girl after her first family engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The seven-year-old princess joined her proud parents in Birmingham – host city of the Commonwealth Games – to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy