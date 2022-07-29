Fire up those antique engines!

fox8.com
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ziplines, kayaks and more await you in Geneva-on-the-Lake
Geneva-on-the-Lake has something for everyone no matter your age or activity level. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning exploring and learns about the ziplines and kayaking opportunities waiting for you. https://www.lakeeriecanopytours.com/
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Heat advisory for Wednesday, stormy pattern ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Heat Advisory will take effect Wednesday afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits. Hopefully you enjoyed the “cooler” weather today because hot, humid and wet weather move in the rest of the week. We will fall back into the upper 60s tonight with some lower humidity still sticking around. Mostly clear and quiet to start the day tomorrow.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Comfortable Tuesday, but it won’t last long
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday will be the most comfortable day this week with highs in the upper 70s. Steamy and unsettled pattern redevelops over the next few days. Highs near/above 90 Wednesday with above average heat through Thursday. Front stalls with another system over the weekend. So far, we...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
River Fox helps deliver Fox 8 News morning weather forecast
Thanks to the Cleveland Metroparks River Fox for giving Fox 8 meteorologist Alexis Walters a great location to report this mornings weather forecast from. Alexis also highlights the upcoming Whisky Island Paddlefest that happens August 13th from 7:30am-1:30pm. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar/2022/or/whiskey-island-paddlefest/2miles.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Alvin Ratliff Jr.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Alvin Ratliff Jr. is 17. He was last seen in University Heights on July 14. Anyone with information (216)348-4232.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Original Michael Stanley Band members reunite for special show
Michael Stanley Band fans have a unique opportunity to see three original members of the band perform songs from the first three MSB albums and also share stories about their time with the band. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson caught up with Jonah Koslen and Daniel Pecchio to learn more about these very special shows happening on October 21 and 22nd at The Kent Stage. https://kentstage.org/event/jonah-koslen-tommy-dobeck-daniel-pecchio-songs-stories-from-the-first-three-msb-albums/
