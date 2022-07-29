Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

1130thetiger.com
South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week
Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
NOLA.com
Starting Aug. 1, it will be harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for parade accidents
Mardi Gras parades are hazards, that’s for sure. Considering the large, lumbering floats, airborne beads and baubles, and inebriated throngs, it’s a wonder they’re allowed to roll at all. Especially in an era of eager personal injury attorneys. The reason the chaotic parades are able to proceed...
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
KTAL
ATF warns about increased use of illegal ‘Glock Switch’ devices in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms recently trained Shreveport–Bossier violent crimes team to recognize semi-automatic handguns modified to become automatic weapons firing multiple shots at a time. ATF officials said there is an increase of “Glock Switch...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones. The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that’s further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.
Natchitoches Times
Harris wins 2022 Louisiana State Fiddle Championship
NATCHITOCHES – Mary Harris of Breaux Bridge was named Grand Champion of the 2022 Louisiana State Fiddle Championship held at Northwestern State University as part of the 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival. Second place winner was Ben Robinson of Choudrant, with Joe Suchanek of Fields placing third. The Championship was held on July 23 in the Magale Recital Hall on the NSU campus.
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
an17.com
Jim Brown: "Don't Worry--Be Happy" in Louisiana
Bayou State residents are well aware that Louisiana is a pleasant place to live. Some would sarcastically say that we are fat, dumb, and happy down here in the deepest of the deep southern states. The state motto is, after all, Laissez les bons temps rouler. For you out of staters, that’s pronounced Lay say lay bohn tohn roo lay, and means “let the good time roll.” So it should be no surprise to the locals that in a survey of 100 cities listed as the happiest, and published by the U. S. National Bureau of Economic Research, Louisiana walked away with the top rankings.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana to Allow Adoptees to Access Their Original Birth Certificate
Beginning August 1, 2022, persons adopted in Louisiana who are 24 years of age and older can receive their Original Birth Certificate from the State of Louisiana for a cost $15.50. This does not provide access to adoption records. This is to receive a copy of your original (pre-adoption) birth certificate.
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
New Louisiana marijuana laws in effect Aug. 1
Starting on Monday, police in Louisiana will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person's home without a warrant, and smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
Were There Sparks in First Shreveport Mayoral Forum?
All 10 candidates showed up for the first Shreveport Mayoral forum. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana held the forum Thursday evening to a packed gymnasium. The forum was scheduled to present 7 questions with each candidate having 1 minute to respond. But after introductions, and in order to keep within the established time frame, there was only time for 5 questions.
L'Observateur
New research: 60% of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
BATON ROUGE – The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60% compared to 24% — according to a new report from Louisiana Association of United Ways and its research partner United For ALICE.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Should Louisiana end Entergy’s monopoly?
Like other investor-owned utilities, Entergy Louisiana is a for-profit monopoly. No matter how upset their customers get, they can’t take their business elsewhere. Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, a Republican who represents much of the Capital Region, has opened a docket for the PSC to explore “customer-centered options” that could include competition among providers. PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat from north Louisiana, also thinks the commission should consider different models.
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in LaPlace (LaPlace, LA)
Injuries reported after a traffic collision in LaPlace (LaPlace, LA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, a crash in LaPlace led to injuries. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Interstate 10 at mile marker 203 [...]
