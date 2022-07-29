www.tampabaynewswire.com
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Florida Orchestra, musicians reach agreement on new 3-year contract
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – The Florida Orchestra and The Florida Orchestra Musicians Association have ratified a three-year contract that continues a steady increase in musician salaries and gradually extends the length of the orchestra season, bringing more concerts to the Tampa Bay community, the orchestra announced today. “This was...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Volunteer, sponsor opportunities available for community mega clinic Sept. 15-16
Estimated 3,000 patients in need will be served at Tampa Convention Center. TAMPA BAY, FL—AUGUST 1, 2022—Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental, and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.
