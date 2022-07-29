Estimated 3,000 patients in need will be served at Tampa Convention Center. TAMPA BAY, FL—AUGUST 1, 2022—Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental, and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.

