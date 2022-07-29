Grapevine Communications Named a Fast 50 Company by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

www.tampabaynewswire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
Art Center Sarasota’s New Exhibitions: September 1-30
A mixed-media series inspired by the vibrant beach cities of South Florida. A series of staged photographic works that focus on the beauty of hope and overcoming, while acknowledging the issues Black communities face. “I Am The Clay”. Curated by Carla O’Brien. An all-ceramics exhibit featuring work by 16...
Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September. Event-goers can look...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, gave $2 million to Kush's ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a major grip...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatssotampa.com
Express Employment will fill more than 50 positions at upcoming job fairs in Tampa Bay region
This article is sponsored by Express Employment Professionals. Express Employment Professionals of Brandon and Tampa Northeast are hosting a Back to School Job Fair this Thursday, August 4. They’re looking to fill more than 50 positions in the hospitality industry, as well as administrative and industrial jobs. Both of...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Conservation Foundation’s virtual Summer Photo Contest exhibit goes live
OSPREY, FL (August 2, 2022) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the juried selections and winners for its third annual Summer Photo Contest exhibit. Photographers of all ages and experience levels were invited to submit their original work showcasing the beauty of natural Florida. Jurors included presenting sponsor, Elizabeth Moore; noted photographer, Kerri Gagne Deatherage; multidisciplinary artist, Traci Kegerreis; fine artist, Mary Louise O’Connell; and fine artist, Karen Chandler.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Community Invited to Name Ibis at The Bay Park’s New Playground
SARASOTA, Fla. – August 02, 2022 – The Bay Park Conservancy invites the community to vote for their favorite set of names for the pair of larger-than-life Ibis that make up The Bay’s new artistic playspace. In July, The Bay Park Conservancy launched a public contest to...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Safe Children Coalition announces 2022-2023 board of directors
SARASOTA, FL – Child welfare agency Safe Children Coalition is proud to announce its 2022-2023 board of directors, a volunteer leadership group tasked with providing expertise in areas including child welfare, fostering, adopting, education, banking, finance and accounting, and mental/behavioral health, and assisting the organization in achieving its organizational directives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Tampa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wuwf.org
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Tampa Bay area
The winner of the third largest Mega Millions jackpot may have bought their ticket in Illinois, but two tickets sold in the Tampa Bay area still made two people millionaires on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Survey: Tampa's housing market among nation's most vulnerable in the event of a recession
TAMPA, Fla. — It could be another sign that real estate prices are peaking or at least plateauing in our area. A brand-new survey from real estate company Redfin crunched recent data to see which housing markets could be most susceptible to a recession. And Tampa, it turns out, makes the Top 10.
wengradio.com
Sarasota Memorial Earns Fed’s 5 Stars for Quality
SARASOTA (July 28, 2022) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Sarasota Campus continues to lead the region in quality and safety, as the only hospital in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte Counties to earn a 5-star rating for overall quality from the federal government this week. The 5-star quality rating...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop and Parker Family Legacies Continue as One Foundation
The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation and the Mary E. Parker Foundation have recently completed the process of consolidation and will be conducting business as the Bishop Parker Foundation. This consolidation combines the assets of the two Foundations, providing administrative and operational efficiencies. At their July meeting, two new Trustees were appointed to join Robert Blalock, Burdette Parent and Mary Jarrell. Barbara M. Jennings is a community volunteer with extensive, valuable experience working with local Manatee County non-profit organizations. Barbara is a retired businesswoman and university administrator who came to Bradenton from Ohio. She has earned university degrees in three separate fields – education, urban studies, and law. Her multi-disciplinary background is especially valued as the Foundation continues to strategically focus on best meeting its mission and goals to build a better community. Mary L. Ruiz is CEO of Ruiz Strategic Advisors, a management consultancy specializing in strategic planning for growth companies and nonprofit agencies. She is a senior healthcare executive and a respected leader in impacting public behavioral health policy. She worked as Chief Strategy Officer of Centerstone of America, a multi-state behavioral health system based in Nashville, TN. From 1996-2016, she served as CEO of Centerstone of Florida, a hospital and outpatient behavioral health system headquartered in Bradenton. Mary chairs the Board of Trustees of New College of Florida, the public liberal arts honors college the state university system. She is past president of the Internationals Women’s Forum of Southwest Florida, a global invitation-only group of preeminent women leaders. The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation, incorporated in 1964, has made outstanding philanthropic contributions to Manatee and Sarasota organizations, greatly impacting their ability to implement mission goals. After the Bishop’s passing, Mary E. Parker carried on their legacy of philanthropy in addition to setting up and administering her own Foundation. The lives of thousands of people and animals have been positively impacted by the millions of dollars contributed through the years, with the majority of gifts being made anonymously. The areas of interest supported by the Foundation continue to be health, education, human services, environment, the arts, and animal welfare.
MedicalXpress
A look inside Florida's hospitals as the newest COVID wave sweeps through the state
At West Boca Medical Center, Dr. Cory Harlow sees patients coming into the emergency department with many of the same symptoms they complained of during the early days of COVID in Florida: pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath. Although Harlow no longer has to rush patients into intensive care...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Volunteer, sponsor opportunities available for community mega clinic Sept. 15-16
Estimated 3,000 patients in need will be served at Tampa Convention Center. TAMPA BAY, FL—AUGUST 1, 2022—Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental, and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.
The Laker/Lutz News
Hillsborough County breaks record on property appraisals
Hillsborough County continues to report soaring property values, according to a news release from the office of the county’s property appraiser. The average sales price per square foot in 2021 was $200 for residential properties, up from $167 in the prior year. Gross sales for Hillsborough County residential was a record-breaking $12.94 billion, the release said.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Willa’s Refreshing Summer Line UP of Cocktails
Summertime in Tampa is in full swing, and Willa’s is offering a refreshing line up of cocktails perfect for sipping on the patio. The restaurant boasts a charming patio with outdoor seating and fans and umbrellas to keep cool in warmer weather. Open for dinner five days a week and week-long brunch, Willa’s is the perfect spot to enjoy summer dishes and cocktails alfresco.
Tampa Bay News Wire
JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Free Summer Family Fun Day
SARASOTA, FL – (Aug. 1, 2022) JFCS of the Suncoast is inviting the community to its FREE Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Potter Building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. It will include FREE food from Fat & Happy Barbeque & More food truck, Carousel’s Soft-Serve Icery truck, a photo booth, games, music, and family fun activities.
Comments / 0