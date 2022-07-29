ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Grapevine Communications Named a Fast 50 Company by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay News Wire

Art Center Sarasota’s New Exhibitions: September 1-30

A mixed-media series inspired by the vibrant beach cities of South Florida. A series of staged photographic works that focus on the beauty of hope and overcoming, while acknowledging the issues Black communities face. “I Am The Clay”. Curated by Carla O’Brien. An all-ceramics exhibit featuring work by 16...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, gave $2 million to Kush's ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a major grip...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Conservation Foundation’s virtual Summer Photo Contest exhibit goes live

OSPREY, FL (August 2, 2022) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the juried selections and winners for its third annual Summer Photo Contest exhibit. Photographers of all ages and experience levels were invited to submit their original work showcasing the beauty of natural Florida. Jurors included presenting sponsor, Elizabeth Moore; noted photographer, Kerri Gagne Deatherage; multidisciplinary artist, Traci Kegerreis; fine artist, Mary Louise O’Connell; and fine artist, Karen Chandler.
OSPREY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Community Invited to Name Ibis at The Bay Park’s New Playground

SARASOTA, Fla. – August 02, 2022 – The Bay Park Conservancy invites the community to vote for their favorite set of names for the pair of larger-than-life Ibis that make up The Bay’s new artistic playspace. In July, The Bay Park Conservancy launched a public contest to...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Safe Children Coalition announces 2022-2023 board of directors

SARASOTA, FL – Child welfare agency Safe Children Coalition is proud to announce its 2022-2023 board of directors, a volunteer leadership group tasked with providing expertise in areas including child welfare, fostering, adopting, education, banking, finance and accounting, and mental/behavioral health, and assisting the organization in achieving its organizational directives.
SARASOTA, FL
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There

The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
pasconewsonline.com

Highest paying jobs in Tampa that require a graduate degree

Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TAMPA, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota Memorial Earns Fed’s 5 Stars for Quality

SARASOTA (July 28, 2022) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital – Sarasota Campus continues to lead the region in quality and safety, as the only hospital in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte Counties to earn a 5-star rating for overall quality from the federal government this week. The 5-star quality rating...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop and Parker Family Legacies Continue as One Foundation

The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation and the Mary E. Parker Foundation have recently completed the process of consolidation and will be conducting business as the Bishop Parker Foundation. This consolidation combines the assets of the two Foundations, providing administrative and operational efficiencies. At their July meeting, two new Trustees were appointed to join Robert Blalock, Burdette Parent and Mary Jarrell. Barbara M. Jennings is a community volunteer with extensive, valuable experience working with local Manatee County non-profit organizations. Barbara is a retired businesswoman and university administrator who came to Bradenton from Ohio. She has earned university degrees in three separate fields – education, urban studies, and law. Her multi-disciplinary background is especially valued as the Foundation continues to strategically focus on best meeting its mission and goals to build a better community. Mary L. Ruiz is CEO of Ruiz Strategic Advisors, a management consultancy specializing in strategic planning for growth companies and nonprofit agencies. She is a senior healthcare executive and a respected leader in impacting public behavioral health policy. She worked as Chief Strategy Officer of Centerstone of America, a multi-state behavioral health system based in Nashville, TN. From 1996-2016, she served as CEO of Centerstone of Florida, a hospital and outpatient behavioral health system headquartered in Bradenton. Mary chairs the Board of Trustees of New College of Florida, the public liberal arts honors college the state university system. She is past president of the Internationals Women’s Forum of Southwest Florida, a global invitation-only group of preeminent women leaders. The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation, incorporated in 1964, has made outstanding philanthropic contributions to Manatee and Sarasota organizations, greatly impacting their ability to implement mission goals. After the Bishop’s passing, Mary E. Parker carried on their legacy of philanthropy in addition to setting up and administering her own Foundation. The lives of thousands of people and animals have been positively impacted by the millions of dollars contributed through the years, with the majority of gifts being made anonymously. The areas of interest supported by the Foundation continue to be health, education, human services, environment, the arts, and animal welfare.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Volunteer, sponsor opportunities available for community mega clinic Sept. 15-16

Estimated 3,000 patients in need will be served at Tampa Convention Center. TAMPA BAY, FL—AUGUST 1, 2022—Liberty and Health Alliance will hold a free mobile hospital and clinic for the community, offering medical, dental, and vision care at the Tampa Convention Center, September 15-16. Volunteers and support are needed to help with this Christian-sponsored event, which is being held in a region that the state has identified as an area of critical health need.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Hillsborough County breaks record on property appraisals

Hillsborough County continues to report soaring property values, according to a news release from the office of the county’s property appraiser. The average sales price per square foot in 2021 was $200 for residential properties, up from $167 in the prior year. Gross sales for Hillsborough County residential was a record-breaking $12.94 billion, the release said.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Willa’s Refreshing Summer Line UP of Cocktails

Summertime in Tampa is in full swing, and Willa’s is offering a refreshing line up of cocktails perfect for sipping on the patio. The restaurant boasts a charming patio with outdoor seating and fans and umbrellas to keep cool in warmer weather. Open for dinner five days a week and week-long brunch, Willa’s is the perfect spot to enjoy summer dishes and cocktails alfresco.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

JFCS of the Suncoast Hosting Free Summer Family Fun Day

SARASOTA, FL – (Aug. 1, 2022) JFCS of the Suncoast is inviting the community to its FREE Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Potter Building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. It will include FREE food from Fat & Happy Barbeque & More food truck, Carousel’s Soft-Serve Icery truck, a photo booth, games, music, and family fun activities.
SARASOTA, FL

