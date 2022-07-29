Stark Road to Close August 1 for Culvert Repair

cityofmidlandmi.gov
abc12.com
Southbound I-75 closing entirely in Bay County for two nights
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists heading south on I-75 will have to find a different route on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to M-13 both nights so crews can set beams for the new Parish Road bridge.
WNEM
Tornado warning expires for Tuscola Co.
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Tuscola County Monday afternoon, but it has since expired. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mayville at 2:16 p.m. The warning expired shortly before 3 p.m. Stay with TV5 for the...
WILX-TV
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
wsgw.com
Woman Sets Herself and Residence on Fire
A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her mobile home on fire. Bay County deputies went to the 51 year old woman’s residence in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road Saturday after learning she had violated a court order. Deputies tried speaking with the woman from outside her mobile home when they saw her pour a flammable fluid on herself then light it.
abc12.com
Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
WNEM
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
wsgw.com
Future Look of Local Landmark
Exterior work will begin August 25th on the former Allen Medical Building at 200 South Wenona in Bay City. Interior renovations have already begun., Images in this story are depictions of the new front and back look of the current blonde brick building that formerly housed medical offices, a pharmacy and lab among other uses.
Fox17
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
nbc25news.com
Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit & run in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a 24-year-old man was hit and killed. Officers with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were disptached to the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening for reports of a hit & run.
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
point2homes.com
2202 Schauman Ct, Bay City, Bay County, MI, 48706
You don't even have to do a thing! This beautiful home on a quiet cul de sac features a grand living space filled with natural light. The bright kitchen with newer counter tops and back splash opens to an eating area and living room for modern day living. Plus there's a separate dining room for more formal dinners. A first floor primary bedroom with en suite means you don't have to climb stairs. The vaulted living room ceiling carries your eyes to the second floor with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Both the first and second floors were painted in 2021 so you don't have to lift a brush! Kick off your shoes on the newer upstairs carpet. The kitchen area opens to a large Trex deck where you can enjoy the well cared for fenced yard. All the landscaping is done and ready for you to enjoy. BONUS: The finished basement features a large family room with fireplace, a game room, an exercise room and still has plenty of storage. Call for your private showing today!
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
cwbchicago.com
Man hit River North bouncer in the face with a hammer, prosecutors say
A man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a River North bouncer in the face with a hammer. The alleged attack occurred while the victim was working security at Mother Hubbard’s, 5 West Hubbard, around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He was speaking with customers when Anthony Strozier, 31, walked up and sprayed him with pepper spray, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid said during a bail hearing on Friday. He said some of the customers were also affected by the pepper spray.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
abc12.com
Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man accused of killing his mother last week in a Davison Township apartment complex. Davison Township police say 52-year-old Marc Todd is facing charges of murder, assault and second-offense domestic violence for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Deetta Todd, at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road.
WNEM
Slightly warmer Sunday, showers and storms possible Monday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful Saturday, more nice weather continues Sunday. We really couldn’t have much better weather to close out the month of July (it’s nearly August -- wow!). The only difference today compared to Saturday are temperatures, which will be a handful of degrees warmer. We’re still currently on track for a cold front to move through Monday, and although there is a severe weather chance, it’s still at the lower end.
wsgw.com
GoFundMe Established for Saginaw Woman with Bullet Lodged in Her Head
Mary Volz (source: GoFundMe) A Saginaw woman who was hit in the head by a stray bullet while taking a walk on July 2 is facing a second surgery in a few months. A relative has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical bills and other assistance as she recovers.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron Drug Task Force arrests Vassar man for selling meth, more charges possible
The Huron County Drug Task Force had a busy Wednesday evening starting with a simple traffic stop at 6: 45 p.m. on M-25 in Sebewaing Township. The 40-year-old man man, Andrew V. Hann of Vassar, was arrested for selling methamphetamine, having been the focus of an ongoing investigation into related drug sales in the county. He was lodged in the Huron County Jail, with $390 in cash and his 2004 GMC Yukon being seized. He was formally charged and arraigned yesterday on three delivery charges, all felonies, and was able to bond out of jail. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports that the investigation is ongoing with more charges possible.
