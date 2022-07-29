MPD, MFD to Host 'Pastries with Public Servants'

cityofmidlandmi.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
abc12.com
Boat sinks in Lake Huron after a fire near AuGres
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-foot boat sank in Lake Huron offshore from Arenac County after it caught fire with one person on board Friday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan near the fire and responded to an urgent marine information broadcast around 7 p.m. The witness rescued the boat operator from the water near Point Lookout Harbor in AuGres.
