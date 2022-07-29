36 arrested in street racing crackdown

news.wjct.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Related
Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday. The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his...
FHP reports two cars striking and killing a woman on MLK Jr. Pkwy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the person was walking in the inside southbound lane on U.S.-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just north of 8th Street. A car driving on the inside lane was unable...
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North. Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
Video: Former Jacksonville firefighter injures 6 after alleged DUI crash in South Florida, says report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in jail in Broward County, according to NBC Miami. The outlet reports that Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges including DUI, child neglect and evidence tampering. NBC Miami...
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
Judge jails Clay County man charged in fiery crash, calling him a 'danger to the community'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a decades-long history of traffic violations and license suspensions is in jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday morning. Prosecutors asked for the revocation after Clifford Ringer received a ticket July 2 for running a red light, which they said violated the terms of his pretrial release.
Memorial services announced for Tasheka ‘TySheeks’ Young
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community will get a chance to honor the life of local mother and former DJ Tasheka “TySheeks” Young. Young was known by many as “TySheeks.” She previously worked for POWER 106.1, which is owned by Action News Jax parent company Cox Media Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
Popculture
Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged
Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan recalls helping man attacked by sea creature on Jacksonville Beach
(WSVN) - Taking a dip at the beach on a hot summer day is not a bad idea, but Robert Alexander said there are times it can turn into a frightening experience. “All of a sudden we heard a bunch of girls screaming,” said Alexander. Alexander said a man...
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
Man killed in stabbing after attacking 2 people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Normandy neighborhood after two people reported being attacked. Both of the victims, a man and a woman, tell me they were attacked inside a wooded area near Lenox Avenue by a man they both know. From the outside,...
Woman accused of helping Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers’ killer pleads guilty to accessory charge
The woman accused of attempting to help the suspected killer of a Nassau County deputy evade arrest pleaded guilty on Tuesday. In September, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breiana Tole, now 28, of Jacksonville, the same day Patrick McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan following a five-day manhunt.
News4Jax.com
Man charged with arson in fire that heavily damaged Fernandina Beach auto shop
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach Police Department says a man is facing charges including arson after an automotive mechanic shop was destroyed in a fire. According to a news release, police responded to the building on South 8th Street on July 19 in reference to a structure fire. The building was fully engulfed and investigators said it was later determined that the fire was the result of an arson.
Man dead after Hillcrest area stabbing, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood, Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A woman told police she was attacked by a man that she knows while in the wooded area near Lenox Avenue, around 9:20 p.m.. Police searched the...
Comments / 0