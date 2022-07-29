Nathan Zegura on Browns' current mindset: Other than everybody wanting a resolution, it feels very much like business as usual

Nathan Zegura on why business is back to normal for the most part for the Browns. How Kevin Stefanski is handling QB reps currently and Deshaun Watson's preseason playing status. Will Jacoby Brissett be ready to play if necessary? Can Donovan-Peoples Jones have a big year?

