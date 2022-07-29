Bladen County Headlines … 50 Years Ago

bladenonline.com
Communication, community, and education are our top priorities. Christopher L. Williams, Certified Elections Director, announced today, the Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting on August 9, 2022, at…. Search Warrant Leads to Arrest and Several Charges. By Online News on 08/01/2022. On July 28th, 2022...
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
WECT
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
bladenonline.com
Bladen County To Play Amelia, Virginia In DYB World Series
ANDERSON, SC — It will be battle between North Carolina and Virginia teams on Tuesday in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series. A berth in the championship game will be on the line. Bladen County is scheduled to play Amelia, Virginia at approximately 12:15 p.m. The...
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Smithfield’s marks grand reopening
Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand reopening of the location at 1101 Gum Branch
bladenonline.com
Community Unites to Fundraise for Melissa Hall
Melissa Hall is a Roseboro resident, dedicated wife, mother of three, and registered nurse. Hall has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Her community is coming together in order to host a fundraiser on August 6, 2022, to help offset the financial stress of loss of income and to help with medical bills. The fundraiser will include various events such as selling BBQ Chicken plates and baked goods, hosting a motorcycle ride, holding a silent auction, and multiple raffles.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Schools to Hold Open House
Bladen County Schools announced the date for their Open House today. On the districts Facebook page officials stated, “Make plans to join your school for Open House on Thursday, August 25!”. Below are the Open House times and locations. Bladen Lakes Primary: 1-5 PM. Bladenboro Primary: 4-6 PM. Dublin...
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
bladenonline.com
Board of Elections Announces Meeting
Christopher L. Williams, Certified Elections Director, announced today, the Bladen County Board of Elections will be having its monthly meeting on August 9, 2022, at 5:00pm. The meeting will be in person at the BOE located at 301 S Cypress St. Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337. The public is invited to attend.
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
WRAL
Sampson County sheriff pleading for more deputies
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Days after being shot outside Roseboro, Sampson County Deputy Caitlin Emanuel is in physical therapy learning how to walk again. Photographer: Michael Joyner. Reporter: Gilbert...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Tuesday
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, Aug. 2:. 1. Blood Drive: Today, 12:30-4 p.m., Bladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Information: Sharon Meismer 910-862-5201 or smeis@capefearvalley.com. 2. Bladen Community College Fall Enrollment: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m. on campus. Food, live music. Information: 910-879-5584 or email bccadvising@bladencc.edu. (
bladenonline.com
Town of Elizabethtown Town Council Meeting Scheduled for Today
The next Town of Elizabethtown Town Council meeting will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Elizabethtown Town Hall. The agenda material for the council meeting may be found in the PDF below. The agenda has also been posted to the Town’s website – www.elizabethtownnc.org...
columbuscountynews.com
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Monday
1. Youth Soccer Registration: Through Aug. 19. Bladen County Recreation Department, King Street, Elizabethtown or click here to register online. Information: 910-862-6770. (. 2. Bladen County Commissioners Meeting: Today, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown. (READ MORE) 3. Kid Gala: Saturday,...
bladenonline.com
Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series: Bladen County 13, Alabama 3
ANDERSON, SC –Bladen County pounded out 13 hits – 9 during a pivotal 9-run 3rd inning rally – and claimed a 13-3 mercy rule victory Sunday over the Alabama state champions in the Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division 2 World Series. Bladen County will have a bye...
WECT
Beaverdam man arrested after shooting at Columbus Co. patrol from a camper
BEAVERDAM, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit responded to a domestic call on July 31 at the 3500 block of Beaverdam Road, where Brandon Delane Nobles, 33, shot at the officers from a camper after they attempted to speak with him. North Carolina Highway Patrol,...
