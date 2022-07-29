Controversial 'homework clause' removed from Kyler Murray's contract

A controversial addendum has been removed from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's recently negotiated contract extension.

The polarizing stipulation mandated that Murray engage in four hours of "independent study" per game week.

In a statement explaining the reversal, the Cardinals said the clause had become a "distraction" and was being "perceived in ways that were never intended."

The Cardinals apparently felt that Murray wasn't watching enough game film or otherwise scouting opponents' tendencies, a common practice in football, particularly for quarterbacks.

Murray himself has previously admitted he's not big on film study.

Critics said the reportedly unprecedented "homework clause" was demeaning and racist by playing on tropes of laziness and inattention.

Murray's extension came after months of apparently fraught negotiations with the Cardinals, the team that drafted him first overall out of the University of Oklahoma in 2019.

At a low point during the contract talks, Murray scrubbed any mention of the team from his social media channels. Things seemed to improve afterwards, though, with momentum building toward the extension before it was finally announced last week. The study clause, though, seemed to point to a potential source of friction between the club and its franchise QB, and underscored their potentially uneasy relationship.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram