Trae Young Visits Real Madrid Practice

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young earned a private invitation to a Real Madrid practice.

I caught some heat just yesterday for saying I wanted to be a part of Trae Young's crew. A few hours after that tweet, the Atlanta Hawks point guard posted pictures of himself hanging out with players from the Real Madrid CF. Check out the club's Instagram post below.

Real Madrid was getting in a team practice at UCLA, which was not far from where Young had been staying over the past week. So naturally, whenever someone receives a private invitation to meet and greet with one of the most historic soccer clubs in the world, you jump at that opportunity.

Tomorrow Real Madrid is participating in a friendly exhibition against Juventus in the Rose Bowl. The match is part of the Champions League Tour, which has given fans in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and soon Los Angeles a chance to see the world's best players in person.

As for Young, he continues his summer tour as well. Two days ago, he tweeted about playing basketball in a city where he had never played. Some fans are speculating the All-NBA player might be heading to Seattle, Washington, soon. Young has already played exhibition games in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles . Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

