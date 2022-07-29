ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

amazingmadison.com

Mork honored with DQ Miracle Maker Award

Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork received a special award during this year’s Miracle Treat Day, held last Thursday. Mork was recognized with the DQ Miracle Maker Award, an annual award that recognizes a Dairy Queen franchisee for his or her accomplishments and dedication in raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Madison, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall

It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Miner County 4-H Achievement Days this week in Howard

4-H Achievement Days kick off today in Miner County. Display exhibits and livestock will be entered today at the 4-H grounds in Howard. On Tuesday, there’s the 4-H Swine, Sheep, and Goat Shows throughout the morning, along with the Rabbit and Poultry Shows in the afternoon. The Miner County Pork Council Barbecue is Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00, with the annual Pie Auction held at 6:30 on Tuesday.
MINER COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis

Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

112 cars and five features pack I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brant O’Banion showed the way for all 25 laps in Saturday’s main event at I-90 Speedway to take the trophy in the feature event of the co-sanctioned event between the Sea Foam Midwest Sprint Touring Series presented by Property Solutions of American and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series. Other winners included Lee Goos Jr. in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, Cory Yeigh in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks, Camden Myers in the USRA B-Modifies and Levi VanderWeide in the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks.
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

