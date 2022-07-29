ArcBest’s Q2 beat underscores successful yield initiatives

www.freightwaves.com
Related
freightwaves.com
Off a small base, Uber Freight profits more than double in Q2
The small profits that digital brokerage Uber Freight turned in during the first quarter of the year more than doubled in the second three months of 2022. It’s off a small base: Uber Freight had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 million in the first quarter, the first time it had been profitable on that basis, and had EBITDA of $5 million in the second quarter, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.
freightwaves.com
Cummins beats Q2 estimates as Rumsey takes over as CEO
Cummins Inc. reported strong second-quarter earnings in North America while one-time charges and COVID lockdowns in China acted as a counterweight. The leading manufacturer of engines and power systems equipment reported Q2 net income of $702 million compared to $600 million in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share were $4.94 compared to $4.10 a year ago.
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
freightwaves.com
Expeditors’ volumes down, costs up but so are profits in Q2
Expeditors International moved a lot less air and ocean freight in the second quarter than last year, bringing in more revenue anyway but paying more for capacity. The end result is Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD) managed to boost its operating income by 23% in part because it held salaries and other employment expenses in check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Thinks Roku Stock Can Skyrocket Over the Next 5 Years. Can It?
Roku can beat the market easier than it can reach Wood's price target.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
freightwaves.com
TravelCenters of America posts $1.2B revenue gain selling less fuel
TravelCenters of America Inc.’s second quarter net income jumped 121% as revenue climbed to $3.1 billion from $1.8 billion a year earlier, despite a decline in sales of diesel and gasoline. The company’s nonfuel revenue for the quarter was $553 million, a gain of 10.3% gain compared with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: E-commerce is on the rise. Here’s how to adjust your supply chain strategy
While online sales have long shown an upward trend, the COVID-19 pandemic has expedited this shift. In fact, a recent emarketer survey showed that online sales in the U.S. are anticipated to surpass $1 trillion (17% growth) by the end of this year. Despite a recent drop-off in demand due...
freightwaves.com
TuSimple sees no change in business model in wake of safety probe
TuSimple co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou on Tuesday responded to concerns from financial analysts on potential repercussions of a safety investigation following an April 6 crash involving one of its driverless trucks. “This was an incident with a correctable flaw, not a material change to our business model,” Hou asserted...
freightwaves.com
Check Call with John Rattay: A sustainable balance
On this week’s episode of Check Call, John Rattay, chief commercial officer at Redwood Logistics, joins host Mary O’Connell to dive into why shippers aren’t getting what they want from their logistics service providers in terms of environmental, social and governance initiatives.. Key quotes from Rattay:. “Establishing...
freightwaves.com
Discover How Daily Operations Take Less Time With a Modern TMS
We did a deep dive into the workflows of a legacy transportation management system to learn how these older systems perform vs. modern cloud-based solutions. Our main focus was the time it takes to do everyday tasks from the perspective of a freight brokerage. What we found out will leave you questioning why you’re still using an old TMS.
Bear Market Rally or New Bull Market Emerging???
Is the bear market officially over? Or this just another in a long history of bear market rallies that trick investors to get on board just before the next leg...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
freightwaves.com
Transportation capacity rises again in July, pricing declines, report says
Supply chain data released Tuesday showed further cooling in transportation markets. The July Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) fell 4.3 percentage points to 60.7, the lowest reading in the data set since May 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. “While this does...
freightwaves.com
FedEx buying $200M in Berkshire Grey warehouse robotics
FedEx Corp. has agreed to purchase $200 million in warehouse robotics products and services from Berkshire Grey in exchange for warrants representing 25 million shares of Berkshire Grey stock. The stock warrants will vest incrementally for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and be fully vested upon completion of the robotics contract, which...
freightwaves.com
Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL
American Eagle Outfitters’ (NYSE: AEO) logistics subsidiary, Quiet Platforms, continues to expand its reach into the e-commerce parcel space. On Tuesday, Quiet announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to provide date-definitive delivery service. The new service will reach up to 93% of the postal codes within Quiet Platform’s...
freightwaves.com
Overall US Class I rail headcount flat despite efforts to boost hiring
Despite headcount gains over the first six months of 2022 for train and engine employees working for the U.S. operations of the Class I railroads, the six-month average accounting for all categories of employees has barely moved from the first six months of 2021, according to data submitted by the Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board.
freightwaves.com
Supply chain surcharge
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about consumers getting whacked with “supply chain surcharges.” Inflation isn’t just for menu and retail prices anymore. We’re less than four weeks away from the start of the college football season, and it’s time to get hype...
Comments / 0