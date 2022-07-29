ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArcBest’s Q2 beat underscores successful yield initiatives

By Todd Maiden
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago
freightwaves.com

Off a small base, Uber Freight profits more than double in Q2

The small profits that digital brokerage Uber Freight turned in during the first quarter of the year more than doubled in the second three months of 2022. It’s off a small base: Uber Freight had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 million in the first quarter, the first time it had been profitable on that basis, and had EBITDA of $5 million in the second quarter, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Cummins beats Q2 estimates as Rumsey takes over as CEO

Cummins Inc. reported strong second-quarter earnings in North America while one-time charges and COVID lockdowns in China acted as a counterweight. The leading manufacturer of engines and power systems equipment reported Q2 net income of $702 million compared to $600 million in the same quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share were $4.94 compared to $4.10 a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Expeditors’ volumes down, costs up but so are profits in Q2

Expeditors International moved a lot less air and ocean freight in the second quarter than last year, bringing in more revenue anyway but paying more for capacity. The end result is Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD) managed to boost its operating income by 23% in part because it held salaries and other employment expenses in check.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply

Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

TuSimple sees no change in business model in wake of safety probe

TuSimple co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou on Tuesday responded to concerns from financial analysts on potential repercussions of a safety investigation following an April 6 crash involving one of its driverless trucks. “This was an incident with a correctable flaw, not a material change to our business model,” Hou asserted...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Check Call with John Rattay: A sustainable balance

On this week’s episode of Check Call, John Rattay, chief commercial officer at Redwood Logistics, joins host Mary O’Connell to dive into why shippers aren’t getting what they want from their logistics service providers in terms of environmental, social and governance initiatives.. Key quotes from Rattay:. “Establishing...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Discover How Daily Operations Take Less Time With a Modern TMS

We did a deep dive into the workflows of a legacy transportation management system to learn how these older systems perform vs. modern cloud-based solutions. Our main focus was the time it takes to do everyday tasks from the perspective of a freight brokerage. What we found out will leave you questioning why you’re still using an old TMS.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level

The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Transportation capacity rises again in July, pricing declines, report says

Supply chain data released Tuesday showed further cooling in transportation markets. The July Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) fell 4.3 percentage points to 60.7, the lowest reading in the data set since May 2020. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. “While this does...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

FedEx buying $200M in Berkshire Grey warehouse robotics

FedEx Corp. has agreed to purchase $200 million in warehouse robotics products and services from Berkshire Grey in exchange for warrants representing 25 million shares of Berkshire Grey stock. The stock warrants will vest incrementally for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and be fully vested upon completion of the robotics contract, which...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL

American Eagle Outfitters’ (NYSE: AEO) logistics subsidiary, Quiet Platforms, continues to expand its reach into the e-commerce parcel space. On Tuesday, Quiet announced a partnership with DHL eCommerce Solutions to provide date-definitive delivery service. The new service will reach up to 93% of the postal codes within Quiet Platform’s...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Overall US Class I rail headcount flat despite efforts to boost hiring

Despite headcount gains over the first six months of 2022 for train and engine employees working for the U.S. operations of the Class I railroads, the six-month average accounting for all categories of employees has barely moved from the first six months of 2021, according to data submitted by the Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Supply chain surcharge

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about consumers getting whacked with “supply chain surcharges.” Inflation isn’t just for menu and retail prices anymore. We’re less than four weeks away from the start of the college football season, and it’s time to get hype...
BUSINESS

