Dallas City Council approves federal funds for Builders of Hope CDC’s Mixed-Income Development project in West Dallas

Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
fox4news.com
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
dallasexpress.com
Vagrancy and Homelessness Abound in Dallas
Vagrancy and homelessness are ongoing issues in Dallas County, as nearly 4,000 people experience some form of homelessness on any given night, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Homeless Count from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance (MDHA). MDHA’s most recent State of Homelessness fact sheet reveals that 3,996 people in Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Nearly 40 Grand Prairie residents sue over 2020 industrial fire at Poly-America plastics plant
Two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory fire that blazed for almost 24 hours, nearly 40 residents are suing Poly-America for nearly $8-million which works out to about $200,000 per person.
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
Forney-area strip center, businesses 'locked out' due to raw sewage seepage violating local, state, and federal regulations
FORNEY, Texas — Sever Forney-area businesses in a strip center on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 were locked out this morning after authorities say the property owners have failed to properly install a septic system — resulting in raw sewage being seeping into a nearby field. Kaufman County Precinct 2...
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
Here are 5 new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas of Dallas
The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened an East Dallas location at the Casa Linda Plaza on July 14. (Courtesy Road Goat) From burgers to dumplings, here are five new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood-areas of Dallas. 1. The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened...
Dallas Observer
'It's Always Been an Unfair Fight': These Lawyers Hope to Keep Dallas Residents from Being Evicted
In most courts, eviction proceedings happen quickly, local attorney Mark Melton said. If a tenant facing eviction isn’t in court, the result is usually a default judgment forcing them to leave their home. Even when tenants do show up to court, if they don’t have a lawyer, their chances of successfully defending against the eviction are slim. Representatives for landlords requesting the evictions often tell judges that the tenant is behind on rent. Tenants who don’t know what legal defenses are at their disposal will likely be evicted.
dallasexpress.com
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
point2homes.com
6275 Leaning Oaks Street, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75241
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 6275 Leaning Oaks Street Español?. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Open floorplan features oversized kitchen with quartz countertops, glass backsplash and SS appliances. Under cabinet custom LED color changing lighting. Modern Owner's Suite and glamorous bath with custom lighting. Wood looking ceramic tile in kitchen, laminate flooring living room with double french doors that lead you to the oversized covered back patio complete with ceiling fans for your weekend barbeques and entertainment. In addition property includes a small unfinished 1 bedroom apartment with it's own entrance from the side; it can be finished and might be able to generate income. Come see it today before it's gone. Please verify SQ. Footage. Seller says Sq ft is close to 1,800 due to Owners suite addition.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Cuts 880 Corporate Jobs
Irving-based retail giant 7-Eleven, Inc. is cutting 880 corporate jobs in Texas and Ohio as part of a planned restructuring strategy following the 2021 acquisition of Speedway LLC. 7-Eleven’s “go-forward organization structure” will reduce positions in support centers and field support jobs at the Irving headquarters and at Speedway’s headquarters...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Health Center for Women Opens
The new Center for Women at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its doors in late July, according to a news release from Texas Health. The center is part of a $128 million expansion plan designed to meet the healthcare needs of Denton and surrounding communities. Jeff Reecer, president of...
