Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
Eyewitness News
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
Man killed in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the area of Brook and Winter Streets after receiving a notification of shots fired.
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
New Haven Moped Driver Killed In Crash, Police Say
A 35-year-old Connecticut man driving a moped was killed during a crash with a Nissan. The crash took place in New Haven around 5:40 a.m., Sunday, July 31 on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. When officers responded to the scene, located between Adeline Street and Printers Lane, they found the driver...
iheart.com
Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder
A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
Preliminary investigation shows Worcester driver swerved into car in fatal crash
WORCESTER – A Worcester driver swerved into a car that rolled over on Interstate 290 Saturday, killing both occupants, according to a State Police preliminary investigation. The 7:02 a.m. eastbound crash near Exit 24 remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said. More: Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash,...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
Arrested Sex-Case Cop Fired
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Christopher Troche, after the 32-year-old now-ex-cop was arrested last year for allegedly pressuring an undocumented Honduran immigrant to send him nude photographs and have sex with him in exchange for money. The firing was finalized at a special meeting of the city Board...
Eyewitness News
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
Worcester crash kills 2 Connecticut residents on I-290, police say
Two people are dead following a rollover crash with another car at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 290 east near Exit 24, officials said. State troopers responding to the scene identified the victims as a 65-year-old man and a 52-year-old female, both from New Britain, Connecticut. The two were...
Register Citizen
Meriden police: New Britain man tried to kidnap woman he stalked for years
MERIDEN — A New Britain man tried to kidnap a woman that he had allegedly been stalking for years, according to the Meriden Police Department. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, was charged with various offenses and held on $3 million bond, police said in a news release Monday.
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WTNH.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on Route 8 in Shelton Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police said. According to CSP, 33-year-old Julian Torres III of Naugatuck was traveling south on Route 8 on a Suzuki Motorcycle in the area of Exit 12 in Shelton just after 12 a.m. when he veered toward the center median. He became separated from the motorcycle and collided with the metal beam guardrail in the center median.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
