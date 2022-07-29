Pair indicted by grand jury in connection to July 3rd fatal shooting in Easton

www.wmdt.com
12-year-old accused of murdering 13-year-old sentenced to supervised probation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Maryland family is devastated. On Tuesday, family members of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old who shot their kin. Police say when the teenager was just 12 years old, he shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 7-11 worker in Charles County
A Charles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for armed robbery and killing a 7-11 employee in 2020.
Man Sentenced to Life without Parole for Murdering 7-11 Employee during Armed Robbery
State v. Gregory Deshawn Collins, C-08-CR-21-000296. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder In 'Senseless Act:' ADA
A 39-year-old man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of attempted murder in Maryland for chasing a man with a shotgun and shooting him in the head, authorities announced. Waldorf resident William Anthony Smothers, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of James...
Sentencing held after death of 13-year-old
The family of King Douglas packed a Prince George’s County courtroom for the sentencing of the 14-year-old police say shot him in April 2021. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports live from the Prince George’s County Courthouse.
Police In Prince George's County Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Area Home
Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting that left one man dead outside of a home in Prince George's County, authorities say. The unidentified man was found shot on the side of the home in the 4900 block of Sharon Road around 10:40 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore Man Admits To Possessing Fentanyl, Other Drugs and Weapons In A School Zone: DOJ
A Baltimore trafficker has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge and for illegal possession of a firearm in a school zone, authorities say. Vashawn Watkins, 21, was involved with the trafficking of a large amount of drugs in Pikesville from October 2020 through March 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Police: Body found in Lincoln, criminal investigation underway
LINCOLN, Del. – A criminal investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead early Sunday morning in Lincoln. Troopers received a report at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject lying near the roadway in the area of Staytonville Road, west of North Union Church Road. On arrival, troopers found an unknown male subject deceased. The subject has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
Man Sentenced to 50 Years for 2019 Gang-Related Murder in Dickerson
A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his involvement in a 2019 gang-related murder in Dickerson. Jordan Ryan Moreno, 23, of Washington, D.C. was sentenced Friday in the Circuit Court of Montgomery County for the death of 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro of D.C., according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June. Moreno also has federal charges pending. He is one of four co-defendants.
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Body Found Along Road In Lincoln, Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. Just after 1:51 on July 31, 2022, crews from the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Staytonville...
Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes In Calvert County
Police investigators in Calvert County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a suspect wanted for stealing multiple dirt bikes before taking off in a white van, officials said. An alert was issued by the Calvert County Sheriff's Office as they investigate a burglary...
Reward of Up To $10,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Murder of Mechanic Who Was Shot and Killed While Working Two Weeks Ago
The Takoma Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at about 11:05 am. The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic on the Advanced Auto Store parking lot located at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Montgomery County, Maryland.
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Woman sought for suspected police impersonation in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE -- A woman is sought after allegedly using a blue and red flashing light on a Mercedes to weave through traffic Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. A witness told police they saw a black Mercedes weaving through traffic at 1 a.m. Sunday at westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway. The Mercedes allegedly got behind the witness and activated a light on their dashboard. The driver then allegedly pulled up next to the witness, rolled their window down, and said they were "a cop" before driving away. Police said the suspect was described as a Black woman between 25 to 30 years old. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Large Quantities Of Suspected Drugs Recovered In Routine Hanover Traffic Stop
A routine traffic stop sent a Baltimore man to jail after officers found a large amount of suspected drugs in his vehicle, authorities say. Charles Clayborne, 28, was pulled over for a registration violation in the area of Arundel Mills Circle and Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Charges dismissed against Baltimore City cop accused of holding gun to ex-girlfriend
Assault and weapons charges against a Baltimore City police officer have been dismissed in Baltimore County. The charges against Officer Thomas Kirby were dismissed last week. Deputy State's Attorney John Cox said the assault and weapons charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. The charges stemmed from a May 29...
