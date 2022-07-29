ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short's Brewing Company once again calls out 'customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces'

 4 days ago
Related
Tv20detroit.com

GOP watch party in Lansing canceled due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — A GOP election watch party was canceled in Lansing after receiving threats Tuesday. Michigan Republican Party Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Gustavo Portela says one person verbally berated a female staffer and made threats that involved shooting the building. Someone also claimed women should...
LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 20,173 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 106 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 20,173 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,882 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban following appeals court ruling

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County judge has granted Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request for a temporary restraining order barring several Michigan Prosecutors from enforcing Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Temporary Restraining Order by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd. Whitmer requested the restraining order after the Michigan Court of Appeals...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Lake Michigan water levels down significantly

WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
POLITICS
Tv20detroit.com

State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases

The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Tudor Dixon projected to win GOP gubernatorial primary election

(WXYZ) — The Associated Press is projecting Tudor Dixon to win the Republican nomination for governor, defeating four others vying for the nomination. She is expected to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Nov. 8 General Election. Dixon, a former conservative commentator, had secured the endorsement of several key...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say. The same issue is also happening in Macomb County. According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Who are the 5 candidates vying to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination?

(WXYZ) — Five Republican candidates are vying to get the nomination to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November as voters head to the polls on Tuesday. It's arguably the biggest race on the ballot, and the candidates are Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano and Ralph Rebandt.
MICHIGAN STATE

