Analysis-World's Biggest Bond Markets Back In Vogue As Recession Fears Mount

Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
Oil Prices Slip As Weak Manufacturing Data Stokes Recession Fears
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
U.S. Corporate Profits, Economic Outlooks, Surprisingly Upbeat
U.S. companies are reporting mostly upbeat news this earnings season, surprising investors who had been bracing for a gloomier outlook on both businesses and the economy. More than halfway into the second-quarter reporting period, S&P 500 company earnings are estimated to have increased 8.1% over the year-ago quarter, compared with a 5.6% estimate at the start of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Tuesday.
Oil Falls On Demand Worries, Stronger U.S. Dollar
Oil prices fell about 1% in early trade on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand and a firmer dollar. Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $99.60 a barrel at...
Buoyant Q2 And New Targets Help SocGen Weather Russia Blow
A buoyant second quarter and new three-year targets helped to boost Societe Generale's shares on Wednesday, as the French bank weathered a 3.3-billion-euro ($3.4 billion) hit from the sale of its Russia business. France's third-biggest listed bank, which is seeking a new chief executive, reported a 1.48-billion-euro loss, while analysts...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Chip Stocks Slip As Taiwan Tensions Mount
Semiconductor stocks fell globally on Tuesday as an expected visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan fueled a fresh escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing. China views the visit by Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp...
Socgen Posts Smaller-than-expected Loss After Costly Russia Exit
Buoyant activity across retail and investment banking helped Societe Generale report a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter as it absorbed a 3.3-billion-euro hit following the sale of its Russia unit. The French bank, which gave no update on its current efforts to find a new chief executive, said on...
Pelosi full of praise, support for Taiwan during visit that infuriated China
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own.
Why Apple Stock Rallied After The Recent Interest Rate Hike
The feared, usually bearish interest rate increase in the US had the opposite effect on Apple shares in July, as bulls took over. Here’s why.
Asian Stocks Gain As Investors Weigh Risk From Pelosi Taiwan Visit
Stocks rose in volatile trading across Asia on Wednesday and the dollar pared early gains as investors weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has angered China. Bond yields were also helped as demand for the safest assets eased despite heightened tensions between...
Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
HSBC H1 Pre-tax Profit Falls, Dismisses Calls For Split
HSBC bank on Monday said pre-tax profit fell in the first half, and appeared to rebuff calls to spin off its Asian activities on the eve of a key shareholder meeting. Pre-tax earnings sank 15 percent to US$9.2 billion after it took a $1.1-billion hit on possible credit losses "to reflect heightened economic uncertainty and inflation", HSBC said.
Pinterest Shares Jump After Elliott Discloses It Is The Largest Shareholder
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21% in extended trading. "Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in...
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
BMW Sees Full-year Drop In Output Amid Volatile Second Half
BMW lowered its output forecast and warned of a highly volatile second half on Wednesday, pinpointing supplies of energy in Europe and chips worldwide as the two crucial factors to the carmaker hitting full-year earnings targets. The premium carmaker expects a solid sales increase in the second half but said...
Lloyd's Of London's Hiscox To Provide Insurance For Ukraine Grain Corridor
Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss. The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime, following a deal...
