Why Henrik Stenson thinks his Ryder Cup ouster could have been avoided

Over the first few months of his LIV Golf career, Phil Mickelson has been great for headlines … and not much else. The six-time major champ has struggled mightily in three starts since joining the upstart league, carding a cumulative score of +26 in 144 holes played. In two starts in LIV’s 48-man, no-cut events, he has finished no better than 34th. If his finish holds on Sunday at this weekend’s event at Trump Bedminster, Mickelson will have played just one of nine LIV rounds under par.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO