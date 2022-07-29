Why Henrik Stenson thinks his Ryder Cup ouster could have been avoided

golf.com
Related
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson has 2 reasons why LIV Golf works. Neither is about money.
Over the first few months of his LIV Golf career, Phil Mickelson has been great for headlines … and not much else. The six-time major champ has struggled mightily in three starts since joining the upstart league, carding a cumulative score of +26 in 144 holes played. In two starts in LIV’s 48-man, no-cut events, he has finished no better than 34th. If his finish holds on Sunday at this weekend’s event at Trump Bedminster, Mickelson will have played just one of nine LIV rounds under par.
Golf.com
No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events
With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
Golf.com
Luke Donald replaces Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup captain after LIV defection
The European Ryder Cup committee has named a successor to Henrik Stenson, and they weren’t willing to wait for the champagne to dry on Stenson’s first LIV Golf win to do it. On Monday, the committee named Luke Donald the new European Ryder Cup captain for next fall...
Golf.com
This tempo tip could be your key to a better backswing
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. You can subscribe to the Play Smart podcast on Apple here, or on Spotify right here. It’s move that you can spot in some of the greatest golf swings...
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
Pro blasts new PGA Tour schedule, citing expenses, long travel days
If a PGA Tour pro wanted to play all five events from the second week of October to the first week in November, that itinerary would require just north of 15,000 miles of travel, according to Google Earth. Of course, no player is required to enter all of those events,...
NFL・
Golf.com
The hilarious story behind how Tony Finau marks his golf balls
When it comes to his kids, Tony Finau doesn’t play favorites off the course. But on the course? That’s an entirely different story. As Finau was wrapping his second consecutive PGA Tour win on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, cameras zoomed in to reveal the initials “SF” on his golf ball. While some pros mark their ball with dots or lines, Finau prefers to keep it in the family.
Golf.com
LIV gets political, world’s richest golfers, Tony Time again | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where our new league, LUV Golf, is looking for funding. Reach out for details. Let’s get to the news!. Golf has entered America’s Great Culture War. If there is an enduring image from this week’s LIV Golf event at Trump Bedminster, it’s...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Phil’s PGA Tour gripes, LIV’s successes and failures
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss LIV’s progress, Phil Mickelson’s PGA Tour gripes, confusing golf tips and more. 1....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Wyndham Championship expert picks: Who an expert (and golf fans) are picking to win
The 2022 Wyndham Championship is on tap this week, and we’re betting heavily against Tony Finau winning his third event in a row. But only because he isn’t playing. As Finau enjoys some well-earned R&R, we’ll look for other ways to beat the books as play gets underway on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, N.C.
Golf.com
‘I am excited to welcome a diverse field’: Tiger Woods launches new TGR Junior Invitational
Tiger Woods’ TGR Live, the Pebble Beach Company and TaylorMade Golf are joining to create the TGR Junior Invitational. The new event is set for October 8-10 and will feature 60 boy and girl junior golfers competing at the Links at Spanish Bay and The Hay, the short course recently redesigned by Tiger’s TGR Design.
Golf.com
Wyndham Championship odds: Shane Lowry is betting favorite for regular-season finale
The PGA Tour’s regular season comes to an end this week at the Wyndham Championship, and according to the Wyndham Championship betting odds via BetMGM, past Open Championship winner Shane Lowry is the favorite. Here’s what you need to know. 2022 Wyndham Championship odds: This week’s favorites.
Golf.com
‘I played like a captain’: Henrik Stenson tosses jab after LIV win
Henrik Stenson fished his golf ball out of the bottom of the cup. He put his sunglasses at the back of his cap. He stepped to the mic. And he delivered a joke to his interviewer. You can take the man out of the Ryder Cup captaincy, but you can’t take his deadpan humor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
At Muirfield, the most symbolic major in years, things are still complicated
GULLANE, Scotland — If you had just two words to describe the fact that we’re here in East Lothian, watching women’s golf at Muirfield, you’d struggle to do better than great and overdue. Great because it’s overdue. The most significant major championship this year may...
Golf.com
LIVing at the top: New list of highest-paid golfers reveals big changes
Phil Mickelson may be a combined 42-over-par since joining LIV Golf, but he’s finally No. 1 in something. According to a new ranking from Forbes of the world’s highest-paid golfers, Mickelson is the highest-paid golfer in the world over the past 12 months, raking in $138 million both on and off the course.
Golf.com
If you struggle with lag putts, try this Top 100 Teacher’s putting game
Welcome to Golfer to Golfer, where we tap into the insights of one avid player in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. Making lots of putts is the goal, obviously. But there’s a lot of value in being a rock solid two-putter.
Golf.com
This pro took to St. Andrews’ favorite pub after biggest win of his career
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — If there aren’t many Coronas left at The Dunvegan Monday morning, you can thank Sean Crocker for that. He’s the champion at this week’s Hero Open, held just up the street at the Fairmont in St. Andrews. Corona is Crocker’s drink of...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Tony Finau’s equipment at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Tony Finau shot four rounds in the 60s including a final-round 67 to win for the second consecutive week on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Take a closer look at the gear Finau used to come out on top in the Motor City. Driver: Ping...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods’ LIV Golf offer was ‘in the neighborhood’ of $700-800 million, Norman says
On Monday, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed that his league offered “in the neighborhood of $700-800 million” for the 15-time major champion’s services. The offer, Norman said, came in LIV’s earliest days, well before he joined the league. “They’d originally approached Tiger before I became...
Golf.com
PGA Tour announces schedule, purse jump and location changes for 2023
The PGA Tour is ready to start talking about 2023, finalizing its full schedule of 47 events for the 2022-23 season and announcing changes to the FedEx Cup and massive purse increases to go along with them. The changes really begin in Hawaii, the unofficial start to the season, when...
NFL・
Comments / 0