Using Real-Time Data in Digital Marketing

hackernoon.com
Related
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?
Real estate is considered one of the most attractive investment assets. At the same time, real estate transactions remain a complex process, despite many implemented solutions to facilitate the process. When securities manipulation has long been available with a few clicks on a mobile app, real estate transactions continue to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Penetration Testing Providers: What You Need to Know Before Opting for One
When it comes to protecting your business from cybercrime, you can never be too safe. That is why more and more businesses are relying on penetration testing to identify security problems in their networks. But, with so many penetration testing providers on the market, how do you know which one is appropriate for you? In this blog post, we will take a look at the best penetration testing companies and explain what you need to know before opting for one. We'll also discuss the importance of security testing and how often you should have it done.
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Inside the Turbulent World of Ripple: How Lawsuits and Social Media Pumps Turned XRP Chaotic
Ripple has long been a consistent player in the world of cryptocurrencies. Having existed in the ecosystem since 2012, XRP has continually found itself within the top 10 digital coins based on its market capitalization. However, a chaotic beginning in 2021, punctuated by social media pump attempts and SEC lawsuits, created greater levels of volatility and price movements.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
NFTs: Where do we Go From Here?
In this post, we discuss the NFT market conditions: what has happened, what is going on, and explain why the NFT space is still going as strong as ever, despite the recent drop in the market. It’s easy for those who live and breathe NFTs to forget they are a...
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming
In yield farming, a yearly percentage yield (APY) is used to measure returns on investments. Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, as you would expect, higher returns come with increased risk. Decentralized lending protocols enable cryptocurrency holders to access their holdings without selling their assets and facing taxes. Liquidity pools are an additional option for investors to earn interest on their crypto in the yield farming ecosystem. Investors can deposit crypto into decentralized exchanges to earn a percentage of the fees generated.
Here's How Your Favorite Tech Giants Did Financially This Quarter
-) Nonetheless, the race to win the Mega Millions jackpot is over, which means we can move on with our lives and resume our regularly scheduled content: the weekly Tech Company Brief! Tech giantsMicrosoft,. Apple,. and. were due to. this past week, and the multitude of stories around the web...
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0