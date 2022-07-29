Lana Jo Guthrie, 77

Robert E. “Bob” McMichael Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 31, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, Mars, PA. Born September 23, 1940 in New Castle, PA, he was raised in Wampum, PA, graduating from Wampum High School in 1958. He received a Congressional appointment as a Midshipman to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, where he served as Battalion Commander. At the Academy, he gained experience in the operation and navigation of ships through voyages to Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, and South America. Upon his 1962 graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy, and completed flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola. There, he met Carol Jean Strand, RN, a US Navy Nurse, whom he married in 1964. He fulfilled his Active-Duty service during the Vietnam War and retired as a Lieutenant. He then joined United Airlines, where he enjoyed a 32-year aviation career, retiring as a Boeing 777 Captain. Bob and Carol raised their family primarily in Orange County, California, and Central Florida, before moving to Culpeper, VA, where they lived for nearly 30 years. Bob was an Elder Emeritus at New Life in Christ Church, Fredericksburg, VA, and was an active member of various other Presbyterian Churches throughout his life.

WAMPUM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO