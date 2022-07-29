Lana Jo Guthrie, 77

ellwoodcity.org
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must Visit
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric Town
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her Son
James G. Houk, 74
James G. Houk, 74, of Slippery Rock Township passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 24, 1948 in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Blaine N. and Nancy Markle Houk. He was married to Nancy Williams Houk. James was retired from Medusa...
ellwoodcity.org
Robert E. “Bob” McMichael Jr., 81
Robert E. “Bob” McMichael Jr., 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 31, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, Mars, PA. Born September 23, 1940 in New Castle, PA, he was raised in Wampum, PA, graduating from Wampum High School in 1958. He received a Congressional appointment as a Midshipman to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, where he served as Battalion Commander. At the Academy, he gained experience in the operation and navigation of ships through voyages to Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, and South America. Upon his 1962 graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy, and completed flight training at Naval Air Station Pensacola. There, he met Carol Jean Strand, RN, a US Navy Nurse, whom he married in 1964. He fulfilled his Active-Duty service during the Vietnam War and retired as a Lieutenant. He then joined United Airlines, where he enjoyed a 32-year aviation career, retiring as a Boeing 777 Captain. Bob and Carol raised their family primarily in Orange County, California, and Central Florida, before moving to Culpeper, VA, where they lived for nearly 30 years. Bob was an Elder Emeritus at New Life in Christ Church, Fredericksburg, VA, and was an active member of various other Presbyterian Churches throughout his life.
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
ellwoodcity.org
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of August 1
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington
An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
explore venango
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County paramedic dies after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County paramedic died days after going into cardiac arrest in the line of duty. Fred Manno, 64, suffered a medical emergency on July 19 after completing a patient transfer and died early Saturday morning. Manno was a paramedic in North Huntingdon and also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Beastly beard’: Donegal Township animal park hosting facial hair competition
Those who are itching to show off their facial hair have the chance to do so at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. On Aug. 4, the family-owned zoo will host a “Beastly Beard” competition from 4-6 p.m. at the Donegal Township park to benefit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
WFMJ.com
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
ellwoodcity.org
PHOTO: Final 2022 Beautification Award Presented
The 6th and final winner of the 2022 Mayor Beautification Awards was awarded to Heidi Schanno of 803 Jefferson Avenue, Ellwood City. Mayor Court presented them with a yard sign to display and a gift certificate from a local restaurant. “A lot of hard work goes into these award winning...
Damian Bradford's high-profile 2005 case involved a love triangle, money and murder
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man accused of shooting a state trooper in a convenience store in Aliquippa Friday was involved in a high-profile murder back in 2005. Dr. Gulam Moonda's death was a big case in Pittsburgh and made national headlines because of the intrigue surrounding a love triangle, money and murder. It all started with a hysterical 911 call from Donna Moonda right after someone gunned down her husband, Dr. Gulam Moonda, along the Ohio Turnpike. Gulam Moonda was a well-respected urologist at the Sharon Regional Health System. Donna Moonda said they stopped on the turnpike to switch drivers when out of...
Police officer responsible for saving baby’s life honored at Pittsburgh Pirates’ game
An officer responsible for saving a baby’s life was reunited with the young girl and honored during a Pittsburgh Pirates’ game. In April 2021, Joe Schleicher waved down Officer Kristin Mitrisin when his young daughter, Olivia, stopped breathing. Mitrisin sprang into action and gave the baby chest compressions until a bystander was able to provide her with an AED.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Forward Township Crash
One person was injured following a crash that occurred Saturday morning in Forward Township. According to State Police, an unidentified driver was traveling on Marburger Road near Watters Station Road in Forward Township just after 10am when they allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Authorities say that the unidentified driver was then struck by a motorcycle driven by 67-year-old Rickie Jackson of Butler.
