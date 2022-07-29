Lewis County Education Center to host open house August 4

flackbroadcasting.com
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks pre-sale tickets and parade registration for the upcoming 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Fair season is over for Lewis and Oneida Counties, which means it's time now to look forward to the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. Aimed for the weekend of Friday, August 19 - Sunday, August 21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, the world known event returns following a two-year hiatus from COVID.
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
flackbroadcasting.com
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville man facing domestic dispute charges in Williamstown: NYSP
WILLIAMSTOWN- A local man is faced with accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute in a neighboring county, authorities say. David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Pulaski) Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. He is formally charged with one felony...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flackbroadcasting.com
Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident
WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
Caught, but released: Suspect in Lewis County meth bust let go under state's bail reform law
MARTINSBURG- A local man is faced with a list of accusations stemming from a Lewis County drug bust early Monday, authorities say. Members via the county’s Drug Task Force have announced the arrest of Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, of Martinsburg, NY. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second-degree and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
WARNING: Lowville Police urge residents to be vigilant amidst numerous reports of "prowlers" lurking and scouting out property to steal
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lowville, NY are warning residents to be on the lookout for thieves scouting out property. According to officials with the Lowville Police Department, there have been several reports recently of “prowlers” attempting to gain access to parked vehicles in home driveways and businesses. The village...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man arrested for allegedly yelling obscenities, refusing to leave local police station
OLD FORGE- A resident from Lewis County is accused of yelling obscenities and refusing to leave a local police station in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Frank D. Schwab, 47, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested and charged Friday by the Town of Webb Police with counts of disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.
Comments / 0