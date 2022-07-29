What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry?

hackernoon.com
What are automotive 'over-the-air' updates? A marketing professor explains
Whenever automakers discover that a vehicle has a defect or does not comply with U.S. laws, they must notify the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and mail a notice to each customer who owns or leases the affected vehicles. Automakers must also recall those cars, trucks or SUVs – which means they have to fix the defect across the entire fleet. People with recalled vehicles usually have to schedule a visit to an authorized dealership, where a mechanic repairs the car. But vehicles are increasingly high-tech contraptions. Although most recalls still require the replacement or repair of auto parts, such as air...
CARS・
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
True Decentralization is the Key to Cross-chain Bridge Security
Hailed by some as a crucial piece of infrastructure for our multi-chain future, cross-chain bridges are seeing their fair share of controversy. It all started with Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin warning about their potential for. . The fact that a range of major breaches of such protocols recently brought...
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?
Real estate is considered one of the most attractive investment assets. At the same time, real estate transactions remain a complex process, despite many implemented solutions to facilitate the process. When securities manipulation has long been available with a few clicks on a mobile app, real estate transactions continue to...
Top 5 Tips for Securing Your GitOps Environments
GitOps is a software development method in which all aspects of a project, including application code, configuration files, and infrastructure, are stored in a Git repository. When a Git commit is pushed to source control, changes are triggered to update the cloud infrastructure or application. GitOps uses Git as a...
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
Let's Look at SWEAT Economy: A Sweat-to-Earn Ecosystem
SWEAT Economy is the name for a sweat-to-earn ecosystem built on the NEAR Protocol that uses cryptocurrency rewards to encourage people to exercise. The platform encourages people to work out, earn tokens, and use these tokens as a way to buy things, with the aim of creating a healthy economy. Sweatcoin is a smartphone app for Android, iOS, and Windows devices that track the number of steps you take every day. The app has an in-app token called SweatCoin that users earn by taking steps, with 1,000 steps earning a user one whole Sweat coin.
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
NFTs: Where do we Go From Here?
In this post, we discuss the NFT market conditions: what has happened, what is going on, and explain why the NFT space is still going as strong as ever, despite the recent drop in the market. It’s easy for those who live and breathe NFTs to forget they are a...
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
MyoSuite: A Poem
We were and are at the beginning of pure-proprioceptive signs; signals not-near gloved close to wrist-based wests at-scale cross-stacks in-silico. The first finger embodied a neutral neural input way embedded for virtue's virtual keyboard, kept specific to each chapter's domain. And another, embodied electrical signal's sixth vibrotactile actuator wherein a...
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming
In yield farming, a yearly percentage yield (APY) is used to measure returns on investments. Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, as you would expect, higher returns come with increased risk. Decentralized lending protocols enable cryptocurrency holders to access their holdings without selling their assets and facing taxes. Liquidity pools are an additional option for investors to earn interest on their crypto in the yield farming ecosystem. Investors can deposit crypto into decentralized exchanges to earn a percentage of the fees generated.
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
Peeking at The Future of The Metaverse
For all the hype surrounding the term “metaverse” in the past year, many could be forgiven for assuming it was simply another trendy buzzword to emerge from the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. However, behind the metaverse hype is a technology of real substance; one which is expected to...
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
Blockchain Gaming – Shifting Power to the Player
One of the largest issues within the gaming industry is that players feel voiceless and disenfranchised. Gaming studios are. . As a result, this leaves communities disillusioned. These issues gave birth to decentralized video games. Blockchains allow gamers to gain control over both the digital items they use, as well...
