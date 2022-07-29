How to Build a Live Streaming App

After shamelessly ripping off the Stories feature from Snapchat and adding it to Instagram, Facebook (now Meta) went on to add it to every single one of its social media services. One of them is, of course, WhatsApp. While the feature, dubbed Status, seemed like a peculiar addition at first, it actually went on to become pretty widely used across its two billion active users. Now, WhatsApp wants to make them work better for sharing links — or at least, have links shared in your status look better.

