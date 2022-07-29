How to Build a Live Streaming App

hackernoon.com
Related
Phone Arena
Chromecast with Google TV finally streams live Nest Doorbell camera video feed
Google's own Nest Cam portfolio was woefully unsupported by its latest Chromecast with Google TV dongle, but for the 9th anniversary of the Chromecast brand it finally decided to bring live feed from the Nest cameras to your TV. The livestream abilities go to all wired or battery-powered Nest Cams,...
Amazon IVS and LiveLike Enhance Live Stream Interactivity
Viewing content beyond the set-top box is the norm for modern consumers, and brands are capitalizing on live streaming to deliver entertainment, educate, advance e-commerce, connect colleagues, and more. These streaming experiences, however, are only getting more dynamic, with interactive elements that bring creators and audiences closer together. Technology provider LiveLike powers the creation of digital experiences that enable deeper audience engagement and retention, as well as new monetization opportunities. As part of the AWS Partner Network (APN), LiveLike solutions can now be easily layered with Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), providing customers with more options to build and interact with audiences via live video.
Android Authority
How to cast VLC player to a TV by using Chromecast
Watch your VLC videos on the big screen with the tap of a finger. VLC Media Player for Android, Windows PC, and Apple Mac can cast videos and audio to any Chromecast-enabled device. When watching a movie on VLC, you can stream it to a Chromecast-connected big-screen TV or stream music to any Chromecast-connected speakers. Here’s how to cast the VLC player to a smart TV or speaker using Chromecast.
technewstoday.com
How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?
Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DIY Photography
New YouTube app update lets you convert your long-form videos into shorts on iOS and Android
YouTube has updated its iOS and Android apps with a new feature that lets you convert up to 60 seconds from your existing long-form content YouTube videos into Shorts. The new feature offers all of the usual editing tools you’re used to from the YouTube app including text, timeline editor filters, etc. and will let you bring some of your older content back to the forefront of your feed.
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
TechRadar
How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame
On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WhatsApp's revamped rich link previews are starting to roll out
After shamelessly ripping off the Stories feature from Snapchat and adding it to Instagram, Facebook (now Meta) went on to add it to every single one of its social media services. One of them is, of course, WhatsApp. While the feature, dubbed Status, seemed like a peculiar addition at first, it actually went on to become pretty widely used across its two billion active users. Now, WhatsApp wants to make them work better for sharing links — or at least, have links shared in your status look better.
The Right Way to Build React Native Modals
A guide on how to master React Native modal complex flows. Do you find using modals in React Native to be a bit of a pain? You're not alone! Trying to keep control of its open state and repeating the code everywhere you want to use it can be pretty tedious.
technewstoday.com
Can You Watch Hulu Offline? How to Do It
One of the reasons why people like and use Hulu is that you can watch it offline. This is a very convenient app for people who travel and need something to watch on a long drive. This is truly a lifesaver when there is no Wi-Fi and you’re bored to...
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Doorbell Camera on the Amazon Fire TV
One of the great features of Amazon's Fire TV OS is the ability to view your home doorbell camera on your Fire TV. Keep an eye on your porch in full screen or picture-in-picture alongside the content you are viewing. It's perfect when you are waiting for food delivery or if you want to be sure there's no one there while watching a scary movie.
makeuseof.com
You Don't Need a Subscription: How to Save Video From Your Ring Doorbell for Free
As technology becomes more and more accessible to all of us, products like smart doorbells have revolutionized smart home security. These increasingly popular gadgets work by allowing you to view who rings your door from your smartphone. Ring is one of the best and most popular brands for smart doorbells,...
What's with All the Runtimes for JavaScript?
Right now it is an exciting time for JavaScript. We just got a new shiny fast runtime Bun, with the last new kid Deno being released only 4 years ago, and we have edge computing/serverless runtimes like Cloudflare worker and Blueboat. With all these hypes for the JavaScript community, I could not help but ask, how come only JavaScript gets all these fancy new runtimes? Why don’t we hear these more often in other languages?
How to Build a Digital Community of 1,000 True Fans
You've probably heard about the concept of the 1,000 True Fans, but how can you combine Kevin Kelly's idea with the latest technology?. It seems like a lifetime ago in the tech world when Wired magazine founding editor Kevin Kelly wrote an article called "1,000 True Fans". The concept has been widely discussed and debated since then. If you are unfamiliar with the premise, it is simple: it only takes 1,000 super fans to make a living as an artist in the digital age.
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0