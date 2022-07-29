Silver Alert Canceled After 81-Year-Old Man Found

www.news9.com
Pawnee County Sheriff's Office Trains Deputies For Safe Pursuit Practices
The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office is working to make sure its deputies use safe practices when involved in a pursuit. This training comes just 24 hours after their crews assisted Sand Springs police in a high-speed chase. Pawnee County deputies helped OHP and Sand Springs with that chase that...
Suspects Involved In High-Speed Sand Springs Chase Identified By Authorities
The Sand Springs Police Department released the suspects' names that were involved in the Monday morning police pursuit ending in Pawnee County. Police said Brandon Beaty, 31, Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, were involved in the pursuit. Charges for all three suspects are pending and police said only...
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway
Tulsa Police said a 17-year-old driver died and another person was injured during a shooting that happened overnight on the Broken Arrow Expressway. At around 1 a.m., officers said a man was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on the highway. Another car pulled up to the stolen vehicle, and a...
Tulsa Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Rolling Gun Battle On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Sunday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Officials said Terek Chairs was killed in a gun battle between people in two cars. Tulsa police are looking for the people who were doing the shootings. Police said it’s a complicated crime scene,...
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
Residents Near Crime Scene React To Stolen SUV Chase
Law enforcement from several agencies are searching for the people who led Sand Springs police on a high speed chase this afternoon in a stolen SUV. The driver ditched the stolen SUV in some woods along Keystone Lake in Pawnee County, before the three suspects ran off. A quiet stretch...
Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Driving Stolen U-Haul Truck
Two people are in custody on Monday morning accused of driving a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the two were arrested on Monday morning near East Admiral Place and North Yale Avenue. According to police, an officer ran the truck's tag a...
Henryetta Man Drowns At Lake Eufaula
A Henryetta man drowned in Lake Eufaula. Troopers say they found 66-year-old David Duvall's boat abandoned in the water Monday afternoon about 2 miles away from the boat ramp at Gentry Creek Park. They recovered his body Tuesday morning and say he was not wearing a life jacket. This is...
Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
2 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit, Hit-And-Run In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a pursuit that happened overnight in Tulsa. Officers said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists riding in a street takeover event. Police said they were blocking traffic, popping wheelies and performing other antics as they were...
People On Site Of Saint Francis Campus Reflect On Mass Shooting In June
It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. News On 6’s Ashlyn Brothers first talked to a couple of healthcare workers who were in lockdown on June 1. Tuesday they said they're still shaken but...
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
Last Day To Visit Disaster Recovery Center In Tulsa County
Monday is the last day for Oklahomans to visit the joint federal and state Disaster Recovery Center in Tulsa County. The DRC helps people impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened back in early May. The Bixby Community Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m....
EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents
EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
Rogers County Health Department Hosts Back-To-School Immunization Clinic
The Rogers County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic on Tuesday. Parents can bring their kids to the health department in Claremore from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccines are free for kids 18 and younger and they do take...
Enrollment Period For EMSAcare Ambulance Program Begins For Tulsa Residents
Starting on Monday, Tulsa residents can enroll in EMSAcare. EMSAcare costs just over $5 a month and means residents won't have to pay for transportation during a medical emergency. August is the only month residents can enroll through a City Utility Account. To sign up you can call 311 Monday...
Watch: Assembly Church Outreach Pastor Discusses Back-To-School Bash
Broken Arrow Police are making sure kids in their community have what they need to return to the classroom. The department is hosting a back-to-school bash to give students supplies. Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at the assembly church where the even is taking place, joined News On 6 at...
Tulsa Zoo Spotlights Elephants For Elephant Awareness Month
Asian elephants are in the spotlight at the Tulsa Zoo in August, as facilities nationwide raise awareness for the species. They hope it'll do something good to preserve them for generations to come. The elephants in the Lost Kingdom at the Tulsa Zoo are three of the 40,000 left in...
Tulsa Public Schools Facing Extreme Staffing Shortage
The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) says the district is facing an extreme staffing shortage ahead of the Fall semester. Doctor Deborah Gist says there are job openings in every single department across the district. She says the statewide teacher shortage is only making hiring more difficult. "We have...
