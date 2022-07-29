The Irony of Pluralistic Ignorance: Why Smart People Do Dumb Things

hackernoon.com
Related
The Power of Believing People: Validational Empathy
I believe that I exhibited validational empathy with Jack, which went beyond the other three levels by telling him that I believed him.
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Body Language Experts
If you suspect your partner is cheating or your boss is being less than 100 percent honest, but you just don't know for sure, it can cause tremendous stress and unhappiness. Studies have shown that humans are bad at spotting lies, despite valuing authenticity in everything from the brands we buy to the celebrities we follow on social media.
psychologytoday.com
The Two Secret Powers of the Narcissist
People high in narcissism tend not to be very popular once you get to know them well, yet they are often highly successful. New research shows the two conditions behind this paradox of the narcissist's success. Getting away from the grip of narcissists may just be a matter of realizing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior
Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
MedicalXpress
Is there really such a thing as an 'addictive personality?'
We've all heard of someone referred to as having an "addictive personality." Some even say it about themselves. But you may be surprised to know there is no such thing. Despite decades of research, no-one has been able to identify a consistent set of personality traits or a single personality type that can reliably predict whether someone will have problems with alcohol or other drugs.
Inc.com
Warren Buffett Says 1 Simple Choice in Life Separates the Bravest People From The Rest
Warren Buffett is no stranger to fear. In fact, he was once terribly afraid of public speaking. That is until he took a Dale Carnegie course to improve this very important business skill. Since overcoming his fear of speaking, he's become one of the most frequently quoted speakers in the world.
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell if Someone Is Flirting With You
Flirting can include words, body language, or physical contact. Flirting includes what you say and how you say it. Men and women view the goal of flirting differently. Most people have been there. Surprised at the sudden or unexpected attention bestowed by a friend, neighbor, or co-worker, you wonder what it means. No one wants to jump to the wrong conclusion. But is there a good way of determining whether an acquaintance is flirting or just friendly? Research has some answers.
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life
A new study tested if people searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. The results showed that meaning-seeking was clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near...
Science explains why intelligent people end up lonely
In a study published by the British Journal of Psychology, researchers Norman Li and Satoshi Kanazawa found that intelligent people are more lonely and have a harder time finding friends. Their research paper concluded that intelligent people do not get higher life satisfaction by socializing with their friends.
Psych Centra
Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You
Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
Fast Company
Your boss’s rude behavior is spreading like wildfire
You’ve experienced it before: the shocking rudeness of the person who cuts you off in traffic or the lack of courtesy when someone tries to slide past you in line at the store. But rudeness is even worse when it happens at work. After all, you have enough stress based on just getting your work done—you don’t need a lack of civility on top of it.
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Off the Resentment Treadmill
Resentment is a perception of unfairness, emanating from the self-obsessed autopilot brain. More accurate appraisals of fairness require reflection. Accurate judgments of fairness require perspective-taking, which is impossible while feeling resentful. Resentment is a perception of unfairness, of not getting the expected help, appreciation, praise, reward, or affection, of getting...
KevinMD.com
I’m a physician, not a provider
Your parents likely spent months searching through baby name books, polling the family, and looking through the photo albums of ancestors to pick the perfect name for you. Maybe your parents had to see your face before they could pick the perfect one. Names have history, they have power, and they embody your personality.
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter IV - Humor
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Controlled or Criticized? Try Changing Your Perception
We all get triggered in our close relationships. The key is realizing when our old filters are taking over. If you feel criticized or controlled, try assuming positive intentions rather than negative ones. Focus on your own first aid in the heat of the moment but then circle back and...
psychologytoday.com
Facing the Unavoidable Challenges of Life
The existential givens of life include death, isolation, freedom, and meaning. Considering how we cope with the givens of life can guide us through hard times. Distraction and avoidance of addressing these givens does not serve our well-being in the long run. Developing an adaptive worldview that is personally meaningful...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0